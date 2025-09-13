Insider: ‘Expect The Phones To Ring’ For Tyreek Hill If Dolphins’ Losses Continue

Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that the Miami Dolphins had received zero calls for Tyreek Hill despite rampant rumors online and a situation that seems to be growing less tenable by the day. He doubled down today, saying that the Dolphins have no plans to trade him and that no talks are ongoing. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the same and added an interesting note.

“Sources say the Dolphins don’t have any plans right now to trade star receiver Tyreek Hill,” Russini wrote on X. “But expect the phones to ring if the losses — and players-only meetings — continue.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Steelers “really want” Hill, and says the same source that initially told him about Jalen Ramsey and Pittsburgh is the one who tipped him about Hill. But if they genuinely have an interest and want him that badly, they haven’t backed it up with action. Multiple sources still report that the Dolphins have received zero calls with no ongoing talks.

However, the absence of calls now doesn’t mean there won’t be any in the future. The Dolphins seem to be on a collision course with disaster this season after an ugly Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It’s never a good sign when a team has players-only meetings after the first game. They are near the top of the list for possible head coach firings in the middle of the season, and it could turn into a fire sale if things don’t improve.

Given Hill’s ongoing legal issues and apparent desire to leave the team, he might even be a bargain for whoever trades for him. His base salary is just $10 million this year, but it will increase to $29.9 million next year, with various roster bonuses and incentives included.

NFL insider James Palmer recently speculated that Hill’s price tag could be just a fourth or fifth-round pick.

I don’t see the need to add a receiver like Hill at the moment, with the potential headache he could bring to Pittsburgh. Calvin Austin III proved himself as a viable No. 2 option opposite DK Metcalf, and they are barely able to find snaps for a No. 3 receiver as is.

Hill’s name will keep surfacing as long as Miami spirals, but the Steelers don’t need to chase a short-term splash at wide receiver. Until their current group proves otherwise, staying the course rather than inviting chaos is the wiser move.