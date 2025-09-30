Rookie Report Card: Steelers Vs Vikings

This week had the highest participation rate of the season so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookies. And unless they return Donte Kent or Will Howard from IR and injury luck takes a turn for the worse, this is the most participation they will have from the 2025 group.

Week 4 – Vs Minnesota Vikings

DT Derrick Harmon

Snaps: 35 on defense (46.1 percent), 1 on special teams

PFF Grades: 58.3 defense, 59.8 special teams

Harmon didn’t see his share of the snaps increase after his debut, but he still played just under half of the team’s defensive snaps in his second career game. He only had one tackle and overall didn’t stand out on tape, but he contributed to one of the Steelers’ two turnovers by getting a hand on a pass at the line of scrimmage.

He had a harder time getting off blocks and countering off his initial move than he did a week ago.

Harmon salvaged an otherwise nondescript day by helping generate a splash play.

Week 4 Grade: B-

2025 GPA: 3.2

RB Kaleb Johnson

Snaps: 11 on offense (20.8 percent), 0 on special teams

PFF Grade: 54.3 offense

It was great for Johnson to get 11 snaps and a handful of carries after seeing zero a week ago, but was it enough? There is nothing suggesting the Steelers will keep him involved once Jaylen Warren returns. Week 4 was his best chance, and he didn’t do much with it. He also didn’t work his way back into a special teams role yet. So what does that mean once Warren is back?

If Johnson isn’t capable in pass protection yet, he needs to be dependable as a receiver out of the backfield. A drop in this game doesn’t help his case. He probably would have been tackled right away, but he at least had a chance 1-on-1 in space to make something happen if he caught it.

He did have a nine-yard run, which deserves recognition. It was a toss play where he set up his blocks well before cutting back inside. You can at least see some of what eventually might make him successful in Arthur Smith’s wide zone scheme here.

Week 4 Grade: C-

2025 GPA: 0.9

OLB Jack Sawyer

Snaps: 13 on defense (17.1 percent), 19 on special teams

PFF Grades: 76.5 defense, 75.2 special teams

Sawyer hasn’t gotten as many snaps with Nick Herbig back in the picture, even with Alex Highsmith out. He nearly had a sack on his first defensive snap of the game. He showed a nice rip move and bend around the edge but was held before a possible strip-sack opportunity.

Sawyer continues to be an asset on special teams. He notched his sixth combined ST tackle of the season. He wasn’t the fastest down the field, but he made the tackle here on punt coverage.

Week 4 Grade: B+

2025 GPA: 2.68

DT Yahya Black

Snaps: 23 on defense (30.3 percent), 9 on special teams

PFF Grades: 53.6 defense, 60.4 special teams

Black finished the game without registering a stat of any kind. He didn’t show up much on tape either. He has been good at getting off blocks so far this season, but that was not the case in Week 4.

Week 4 Grade: D+

2025 GPA: 2.05

LB Carson Bruener

Snaps: 0 on defense (0 percent), 15 on special teams

PFF Grade: 67.9 special teams

Bruener is well on his way to being a double-digit special teams tackle guy. Replacing Mark Robinson was a tough decision, but it’s paying off with a younger player that can fill this role for at least four years.

Week 4 Grade: B-

2025 GPA: 2.85

Check out previous report cards here:

Week 1: at Jets

Week 2: vs Seahawks

Week 3: at Patriots