Rookie Report Card: Steelers Vs Seahawks

For the four rookies who played, their first-ever home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers was memorable. All four played a role on Sunday. Jack Sawyer had his first NFL sack, Yahya Black saw a ton of snaps after Isaiahh Loudermilk got injured, Kaleb Johnson made a costly error, and even Carson Bruener had his first defensive snap in the NFL.

It was also memorable for all the wrong reasons. They let a winnable game get away from them with three major disasters within seven minutes of game time in the second half.

Let’s take a look at how each rookie fared on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Week 2 – Vs. Seattle Seahawks

RB Kaleb Johnson

Snaps: 2 on offense (3 percent), 4 on special teams

PFF Grades: 57.6 offense, 60.0 special teams

After a kick return fumble in Week 1 that Pittsburgh recovered, Johnson’s special teams errors came back to bite the Steelers in a big way this week. He let a kickoff roll into the end zone to be recovered by the Seahawks for a free touchdown.

He continues to be an afterthought on offense with just two snaps, one carry, and one yard. That brings his season total to two carries for negative 1 yard.

They should probably give him another opportunity on the kick return unit to learn from his mistakes, but he is one away from being in a precarious position. What do you do with a third-round rookie RB who gets almost zero snaps per game on offense and also can’t contribute to special teams?

Week 2 Grade: F

2025 GPA: 0.5

OLB Jack Sawyer

Snaps: 26 on defense (40 percent), 25 on special teams

PFF Grades: 71.4 defense, 66.2 special teams

Sawyer was expected to see a drop in his defensive snaps with Nick Herbig back in the lineup, but Alex Highsmith exited the game with an ankle injury. That forced Sawyer into an even larger role than he had last week.

Starting with his run defense, he was more of a factor in his second game. He was patient, setting the edge and keeping his eyes on the backfield, and then showed an ability to get off block to participate in making a tackle. Here’s a nice push-pull move to break away from a block for a tackle.

Sawyer’s sack wasn’t overly impressive, but he made the play. He was the third OLB on the field with T.J. Watt and Herbig and ran free through the B gap.

That was his only pressure of the game on 15 pass-rush snaps, but he was credited with six total tackles and two tackles for loss. Highsmith isn’t expected to go on IR, but Sawyer should be a suitable fill-in along with Herbig while he’s out.

He’s also been a very solid special teamer with a tackle on the kick coverage unit on Sunday.

Week 2 Grade: B-

2025 GPA: 2.17

DT Yahya Black

Snaps: 40 on defense (61.5 percent), 7 on special teams

PFF Grades: 57.4 defense, 59.4 special teams

Teryl Austin already said the plan was to play Black more in Week 2, but that became necessary once Isaiahh Loudermilk went down with an ankle injury.

His main issue was missing tackles and failing to finish plays in Week 1. That fortunately improved in his second game with zero missed tackles, but he also failed to log a single pressure in 18 snaps against the pass. Black was credited with three total tackles.

He did a great job using his size and length to ride the block and ultimately cross the guard’s face to make a tackle.

On the other hand, he needs to make this play. A 336-pound DT can’t allow himself to get blocked by A.J. Barner. He was closed, but just barely missed the play. This probably could or should be credited as a missed tackle. He could have limited a 15-yard gain to about three or four.

Week 2 Grade: C+

2025 GPA: 2.33

LB Carson Bruener

Snaps: 1 on defense (1 percent), 18 on special teams

PFF Grades: 61.6 defense, 73.6 special teams

With Malik Harrison out, Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson briefly exited the game. Bruener got his first defensive snap before both returned. For those keeping track, his lone defensive snap was an interception (that he had nothing to do with). In hockey stats, he’s +1 in the lineup.

He has excelled in his limited role as a special teamer so far, which is precisely what he needs to continue doing.

Week 2 Grade: B

2025 GPA: 2.83