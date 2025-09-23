Rookie Report Card: Steelers Vs Patriots

Even with Derrick Harmon returning from injury to make his NFL debut, the Pittsburgh Steelers still had just four rookies play at least one snap in Week 3. RB Kaleb Johnson was active on game day, but he didn’t play a single snap on offense and lost his kick-return job after last week’s gaffe.

Johnson won’t make the list this week without a snap, but you can view his progress, and all other rookies, from the Week 2 report card.

Week 3 – At New England Patriots

DT Derrick Harmon

Snaps: 35 on defense (47.3 percent), 0 on special teams

Pro Football Focus Grade: 54.3 defense

It wasn’t a Zach Frazier-esque rookie debut, but it was pretty darn good. Harmon showed a high motor, the ability to beat blocks, good leverage, and strength at the point of attack. He just needs to work on gap discipline and refining some of his finesse moves to work off his power. That will come in time, but a sack (and at least one more near sack) is a good start.

Check out my full film room on Harmon’s debut.

Week 2 Grade: A-

2025 GPA: 3.7

OLB Jack Sawyer

Snaps: 11 on defense (14.9 percent), 14 on special teams

PFF Grades: 65.6 defense, 78.7 special teams

Sawyer played more when Nick Herbig was out with an injury and Alex Highsmith was healthy than he did vice versa. That’s because Highsmith’s injury caused the Steelers to sign DeMarvin Leal from the practice squad. Sawyer played less than in previous weeks and significantly less than in Week 2.

He was still able to make some plays in limited opportunities. This was a nice run-defense rep from him, Sawyer crashing down to make the tackle.

He also made three special teams tackles. He’s turning into a core special teamer already.

Week 2 Grade: B

2025 GPA: 2.47

DT Yahya Black

Snaps: 25 on defense (33.8 percent), 5 on special teams

PFF Grades: 45.5 defense, 59.9 special teams

With Harmon back in the lineup, Black’s role was reduced a bit. The Steelers may eventually move him to nose tackle to replace the struggling Keeanu Benton, but he remains a defensive tackle for now. Which means he will take a backseat to Cam Heyward and Harmon.

It was a nondescript game for Black overall, but still some nuggets on film to take away as positives. Look how quickly he blows this guard back into the lap of the quarterback.

This is also a very nice run defense rep from Black. He flashes his body outside to force the runner to cut back inside and uses his length to push-pull and sling shot his way back inside. Impressive quickness for a guy his size.

Week 2 Grade: C+

2025 GPA: 2.33

LB Carson Bruener

Snaps: 0 on defense (0 percent), 12 on special teams

PFF Grades: 70.5 special teams

Whatever Bruener is asked to do he flies around on the field and gives a full effort. He didn’t have a solo ST tackle in this game but look at his effort on the punt return unit blocking on the right side of the screen.

Week 2 Grade: B

2025 GPA: 2.9