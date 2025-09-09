Roman Wilson Was Steelers’ Least Eligible Eligible Receiver Vs. Jets

Roman Wilson didn’t just play a mere 10 snaps during his 2025 debut for the Steelers, he hardly ran a route. In all, he played seven snaps on passing plays, but almost exclusively, he did not function as a viable target. Either he carried vertical clear-out assignments, or the Steelers set him up to block on quick-release plays.

Despite an encouraging preseason, Wilson did not appear to be a significant part of the Steelers’ Week 1 game plan. At least, the way the game played out did not produce any opportunities for him to contribute as a receiver. While he blocked willingly on run plays and screens, there was never a play on which he might actually see a pass come his way.

On some plays, Wilson hardly even looked back, understanding his role. On DK Metcalf’s first reception with considerable YAC, for example, he moved upfield full speed ahead. He knew his job was to block; all he had to do was wait to make sure Aaron Rodgers got the ball out before he engaged to avoid a penalty. Perhaps the only route on which there was even a chance they might look his way was on Metcalf’s ricochet catch, but that was clearly the designed target.

DK Metcalf’s first catch with the Steelers goes for 23 yards PITvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/LTaKnD8okP — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

It’s not clear if this was specific to the Steelers’ game plan for the Jets, or if this is simply the pecking order. They obviously want to use multiple-tight end sets frequently, and Calvin Austin III is their second receiver. But any functional offense has to have a WR No. 3 they trust, and who does more than block or clear out. Just because they didn’t use Roman Wilson that way, though, doesn’t mean they question his capability.

The fact that neither Metcalf nor Austin played during the preseason at all is a factor in perception here. In their absence, Wilson functioned as the Steelers’ top receiver, and he played limited snaps, accordingly. Despite his minimal playing time, he made a big impact. He caught four passes for 96 yards, having logged 52 snaps. It’s possibly worth noting that he didn’t play on special teams at all, either.

Perhaps we expected to see more from Roman Wilson than the Steelers planned, based on his status relative to the other available receivers during the preseason. Still, 10 out of 56 snaps is a low usage rate, and I hardly predict that will be the norm. As much as they like their tight ends, there is a limit. Jonnu Smith also out-snapped Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington saw nearly as much time as the latter.

Even Ben Skowronek logged 10 offensive snaps, split evenly between run and pass. Austin featured on 15 runs out of his 45 total snaps, as well—75 percent of their run plays. When running the ball, the Steelers often tried to spread the defense out and create space. It didn’t work, but I like the idea, in theory.

Now, what of Roman Wilson? This isn’t a criticism of the Steelers’ usage or an indictment about his future. It’s just an observation of what we saw in Week 1 of the season, which offers little predictive value. It’s not a pattern yet, just a starting point. The Steelers, from all reports, seem very high on Wilson, so there’s no reason to believe he’ll be a decoy all year.