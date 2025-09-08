Roman Wilson ‘Needs Some Positivity’ In Week 2 Against Seahawks, Kaboly Believes

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Roman Wilson has been the subject of a lot of buzz over the last month leading up to the start of the season. That resulted in just 10 snaps and zero targets against the New York Jets in Week 1. How he reacts to that letdown is important for him moving forward, and one Steelers insider thinks getting him involved should be a focus heading into Week 2.

“It’s gonna be interesting to see how he accepts the fact that he didn’t get many snaps. [He] didn’t get any targets and Calvin Austin [III] was able to perform like he has,” Mark Kaboly said Monday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “Does that motivate him or does that just put him in the shell and say, ‘Whatever.’ I don’t think he would give up or anything like that, but I think that’s a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2 to see how he is.”

There are only so many targets to share among the many weapons the Steelers have on offense. There are six or seven receiving options to feed, and that’s not including the running backs. Week 1 was too small of a sample size to draw any hard conclusions, but Wilson was basically in a three-way tie with Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller for offensive snaps with 9 or 10 apiece.

It’s important for quarterbacks to spread the ball around to keep their receivers engaged. It’s only natural for a receiver to give 100 percent effort every play when they think the ball could be coming their way. Similarly, it’s important for the Steelers to keep young talents engaged and on the field to keep them focused. Most young NFL players have never watched football at any level from the sideline.

If the Steelers want Wilson to be a factor down the stretch, it would be wise to keep the former third-round pick more involved and engaged early. Confidence is everything, and it’s hard to build that up from the sideline.

“I’d just like to see how he reacts to that because he’s so young and has [had] nothing but adversity since he’s been here,” Kaboly said. “So it’s gonna be a big key. I think he needs some positivity to happen against Seattle.”

For all we know, Arthur Smith could have liked a certain matchup or wanted multiple tight ends on the field as much as possible against the Jets. That could change against the Seahawks and Wilson could be a bigger factor.

Kaboly also recently said that team sources haven’t stop raving about Wilson behind the scenes. If that’s the case, it’s only a matter of time before he starts to make an impact on offense.