Roger Goodell’s Big Goal? An International NFL Game Every Single Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing their first international game in over a decade. It’s doubtful the franchise will wait as long for its next. One of the biggest marks on commissioner Roger Goodell’s legacy is the NFL’s growth overseas, a trend he has no plans on reversing in the coming years. Speaking on NFL Network before Sunday morning’s Dublin kickoff between the Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, Goodell offered big future plans.

“I think so,” Goodell said in an interview with Colleen Wolfe when asked about the league playing internationally each week once the NFL moves to an 18-game season. “We have our eyes set on being 16 games internationally every year. We think we can do it.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with @ColleenWolfe on the NFL’s growing international agenda pic.twitter.com/hpgSoqyGDp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2025

Earlier this week, Goodell noted the goal of having future games in Ireland. Pittsburgh’s been part of the first two in NFL history, a 1997 preseason contest (during an era when international preseason games were common) and today’s first-ever regular season contest.

The NFL’s already announced future plans. There will be a first-ever game in Melbourne, Australia in 2026 while the league recently announced plans to play in Rio de Janerio. Beginning next year, there will be at least three regular-season games over the next five years.

Goodell aims to make American Football as global as basketball or soccer.

“We expect to be a global sport in the near future,” he said. “And that means we’re gonna have to get through Asia. We’re gonna have to go to other markets, but ultimately, we believe we will be a true global sport soon.”

Some fans loathe the idea. Losing out on regular season games in home stadiums, early kickoffs, and teams have to adapt to the difficulties of travel. But business is king, and the NFL’s business is booming. The international games have been considered successes across the board. The question isn’t if the NFL will expand, but how quickly and how significantly. An international game each week? Virtually guaranteed. An international Super Bowl? Further down the road, but seemingly on the table. A franchise overseas? Less likely, but perhaps an ultimate goal.

The NFL’s train isn’t slowing down, and it means cornering every market it can.