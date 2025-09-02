Roethlisberger Updates His 2025 Steelers’ Record Prediction

Ben Roethlisberger made waves when he said he needed to revise his previous record prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 season after watching Aaron Rodgers practice. After previously giving the Steelers an 11-6 season with Rodgers, he went game by game to make his picks for the 2025 season.
Week 1 is always a toss-up in the NFL with less and less practice time and starters barely playing in the preseason. Roethlisberger sees a win for the Steelers against the New York Jets, but less decisively than some may think.
“It may be a little rusty early,” Roethlisberger said via his Footbahlin podcast. “It might not be clicking on all cylinders right from the get-go. I think there may be some angst from fans because they won’t see what they were hoping to see right away. I would just say be patient with it, I think it will iron itself out.”
He doesn’t predict a blowout, but still thinks the Steelers walk away with a 1-0 record. He sees that continuing at home against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 to begin the season with a 2-0 record.
Surprisingly, Roethlisberger predicts a loss against the New England Patriots. Whether it’s a little PTSD from all his disappointing games against the Patriots over the years or the classic Steelers let-down game, he was torn on his prediction, but he has the Steelers at 2-1 entering their game in Ireland.
To round things out before the bye week, Roethlisberger predicts a Steelers win against the Minnesota Vikings and thinks “Aaron [Rodgers] is going to be the difference in that game.”
After a nice start to the season, he has the Steelers going 2-3 over the next five games. The Cincinnati Bengals, on a short week, and the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday Night Football, are back-to-back losses for the Steelers in Roethlisberger’s eyes. To be fair, he has the Packers as one of his favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
He also has the Steelers losing to the Los Angeles Chargers with a long road trip to the West Coast. A 5-4 record after Week 10 really puts the Steelers in a bind entering the toughest stretch of their season.
If you are looking for a sky-is-falling moment in this season, Roethlisberger seems to think it will come in Weeks 12 and 13 with back-to-back losses against the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills to fall to 6-6 entering the month of December.
Contrary to recent years, when the Steelers have fallen apart in December, Roethlisberger thinks they will end the regular season with a bang. He has them with five-straight wins against the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens to end the season at 11-6.
In the end, he didn’t increase his win total prediction as he teased he would, but he still has them finishing with an excellent 11-6 record, including a 5-1 record in the AFC North and sweeps over the Ravens and Browns. That should be enough to win the division and earn a home playoff game, and Roethlisberger thinks they will ultimately win one.
“I think there’s a chance we get into the postseason, win one,” Roethlisberger said. “This team is built to win the Super Bowl. They built this team to make a run right now, and so could it happen? Absolutely. There’s some other really good teams out there, though…I think this is the year we get our first postseason win in a long time.”
Here is the full game-by-game record prediction from Roethlisberger.
Week 1 – at Jets: WIN
Week 2 – vs Seahawks: WIN
Week 3 – at Patriots: LOSS
Week 4 – vs Vikings: WIN
Week 5 – BYE
Week 6 – vs Browns: WIN
Week 7 – at Bengals: LOSS
Week 8 – vs Packers: LOSS
Week 9 – vs Colts: WIN
Week 10 – at Chargers: LOSS
Week 11 – vs Bengals: WIN
Week 12 – at Bears: LOSS
Week 13 – vs Bills: LOSS
Week 14 – at Ravens: WIN
Week 15 – vs Dolphins: WIN
Week 16 – at Lions: WIN
Week 17 – at Browns: WIN
Week 18 – vs Ravens: WIN
Ben Roethlisberger’s final record prediction: 11-6