Rodgers Making Steelers Contenders ‘Little Far-Fetched’, Says Graziano

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been remarkably consistent under head coach Mike Tomlin. They’ve never had a losing season during his tenure, and they regularly make the playoffs. Unfortunately, they haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. And they spent this offseason trying to rectify that, headlined by signing QB Aaron Rodgers.

We all know a quarterback can change the trajectory of a franchise. But can a 41-year-old Rodgers be the player who pulls the Steelers out of their playoff struggles? He’s won a playoff game more recently than the Steelers (2020), but the last few seasons have been quite rough for him. On SportsCenter Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano weighed in on whether the Steelers are contenders with a healthy Rodgers.

“In theory, yes,” Graziano said. “But I think a lot has to go right for this Steelers team to be more than what it has been in recent years, which is that 9-8, 10-7, sixth or seventh seed in the AFC playoffs. They’re trying to elevate beyond that. And their hope is that Aaron Rodgers can do that for them at age 41, 42 by the end of the season. I think it feels a little far-fetched.”

On one hand, you can picture the Steelers at least being a threat if they make the playoffs. Last year, they went 10-7 with lackluster quarterback play at the end of the season. If Aaron Rodgers can play at even average level in 2025, that should be an improvement. And 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn thinks Rodgers will positively surprise fans with his play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Factor in upgrades on the defensive side of the ball with cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, along with rookie defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, and you can paint a picture in which the Steelers are better in 2025 than 2024.

But Graziano has a point. A lot has to go right for the Steelers to be more than a 10-7 team. Rodgers, Slay, and Ramsey, arguably their three biggest veteran additions this offseason, are all at least 30 years old. And Rodgers turns 42 in December. And two of the Steelers’ most important long-term defensive players, OLB T.J. Watt and DT Cam Heyward, are also over 30. The Steelers are heavily dependent on older, veteran players, especially on the defense. That’s a big risk.

And on offense, the Steelers are lacking proven high-level playmakers at wide receiver opposite DK Metcalf. It isn’t like the Steelers have surrounded Rodgers with incredible talent across the field. And Graziano pointed out that both the Steelers and Rodgers haven’t enjoyed playoff success in quite a while.

So, is it far-fetched to think that Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers can be contenders this year? Maybe. But it isn’t so far outside the realm of possibility that you can completely write it off, either. And, if everyone is healthy, you can see the Steelers at least winning one playoff game in 2025.