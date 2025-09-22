Robert Spillane Surprised No Steelers Were ‘In The Vicinity’ Of His INT Of Aaron Rodgers

Although Aaron Rodgers didn’t cost the Steelers the game by throwing directly to Robert Spillane, it easily could have. Were it not for a preternatural ability for the defense to take the ball away yesterday, that could have been a backbreaker. Twice, they recorded turnovers in the red zone, near the goal line, including after that pick.

After the game, Rodgers took full ownership for the interception, while Spillane just couldn’t believe he threw it. The former Steelers ILB who once pick-sixed Lamar Jackson for the Black and Gold is just mad at himself he didn’t finish the play against his former team.

“It was a soft zone. I felt him looking, felt the ball come off his hand”, Spillane said about his interception of Rodgers. “I did think somebody would be closer in the vicinity. But I was able to come up with it. Now I need to just run when you catch it and hopefully get in the end zone”.

The third sentence is telling, with Spillane basically saying he was surprised how bad a throw Rodgers made. In reality, Rodgers didn’t have a live target that could have conceivably made a play on that ball. In the past, he has not shied away from acknowledging if someone else made a mistake. After the game, he took full responsibility, so one imagines he only sees himself to blame for this one.

The only possibility one might be able to conceive of would be if Calvin Austin III were meant to break his route infield earlier, in front of Spillane rather than behind him. Perhaps that’s what Rodgers expected, whether he ought to have expected it or not. But we don’t even know if that’s true. Sometimes even the best players in the game make bad plays. All he said about the play after the game was that he “made a terrible throw”.

The Steelers were on the opening drive of the second half when Robert Spillane picked off Aaron Rodgers. On the previous play, Spillane tackled Jaylen Warren for a loss of five yards, setting up 3rd and 10. You can see what happened afterward above.

The good news is that, two plays after that, the defense responded. Cam Heyward forced a fumble at the goal line off Rhamondre Stevenson, putting the ball back in Rodgers’ hands. And then they punted on 4th and 21 without picking up a first down. But eventually—eventually—he threw the game-winning touchdown to Calvin Austin III. As for Spillane, he finished the game with 15 tackles against his former team, in addition to his interception.

Before the game, Spillane acknowledged that it means more to play a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber. Now he can tell his grandkids that he picked off Aaron Rodgers. He has become quite a player since the Steelers allowed him to leave in free agency. Meanwhile, they are juggling their linebackers, still unsure if they have the answers.