Canty Says ‘It’s Gonna Get Ugly Real Fast’ If Steelers Lose To Patriots

For roughly the past two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had much success against the New England Patriots. That is largely because the Patriots were the one of the best teams in the league for much of that time. However, they aren’t among that company anymore. The Patriots are in the process of a rebuild. That should give the Steelers a good chance to beat them this week. However, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty isn’t confident in their chances against the Patriots.

“Pittsburgh is in trouble here,” Canty said Friday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “Pittsburgh got a problem. Well, Pittsburgh can’t run the ball, their offensive line is porous in pass protection, and they’re going up [against] a team coming into Week 3 that’s leading the league in sacks.

“Ring the alarm if the Pittsburgh Steelers roll into Foxboro this weekend and they come out with [a loss]. Ring the alarm. It’s gonna get ugly real fast.”

The Patriots do lead the NFL in sacks with nine, which could be a serious problem for the Steelers. Their offensive line hasn’t been stellar through two weeks of play. They’ve allowed seven sacks and a lot of pressure. They look to be in for another big test this week.

Also, the Patriots don’t have just one player to focus on to shut down their pass rush. It’s been a group effort. They signed defensive lineman Milton Williams this offseason, and that’s already paying dividends. He’s been a force, already posting two sacks. The team also signed edge rushers Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson, who have 3.5 and 1.5 sacks respectively.

Pressure is the quickest way to keep a quarterback off balance, and the Patriots have no problem achieving that.

However, they have serious issues in pass coverage, despite their sack total. They’ve allowed a 300-yard passer in each of their first two games.

Part of that is because they’ve been missing top corner Christian Gonzalez. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, he could return this week, which would give New England’s defense a boost on the back end.

While Canty is sure that the Steelers are in trouble this week, things aren’t that simple. Just as well, their season isn’t over if they lose to the Patriots. Will there be major concerns and questions about their ceiling? Yes, but they could always turn things around. Plenty of teams have done it in the past.