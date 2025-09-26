‘Rhythm Is Still Hit Or Miss’: Rodgers Continues To Fall In QB Rankings

Though he had two touchdowns, wasn’t sacked and was rarely hit in Week 3 in the 21-14 win over the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to fall down the QB rankings early in the 2025 season.

Rodgers had a perfectly-placed touchdown pass to DK Metcalf early in the game, and then made a good throw to Calvin Austin III for the game-winning 17-yard touchdown late. But in between there was some ugly play from not only the Steelers, but Rodgers as well.

While he’s up to seven touchdowns passes to just three interceptions on the season and has the Steelers’ offense performing well in the red zone, the inconsistencies of the offense are many, and Rodgers has a part in that. He’s not pushing the ball down the field, most of his throws are short and quick, and the middle of the field isn’t being utilized as much as it should be.

So, it’s not a surprise that Rodgers continues to fall in NFL.com’s QB rankings, dropping three spots this week to No. 19. However, he climbed another spot in CBS Sports’ QB power rankings, landing at No. 12.

For CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, Rodgers’ rhythm remains off within the Steelers’ passing attack, as Pittsburgh is very much boom or bust right now.

“The Steelers offense has been more sputtery than special out of the gate, and A-Rod is a part of that behind a boom-or-bust front,” Benjamin writes of Rodgers in the QB power rankings. “His vintage touch is there, but his rhythm is still hit or miss.”

The vintage touch is still there. He can put the ball largely where he wants it. The throw to DK Metcalf for the touchdown to make it a 14-0 game early in the second quarter was vintage Rodgers.

He saw an advantageous 1-on-1 matchup on the outside in the red zone, and put the ball where only Metcalf could make the play.

Rodgers can still rip throws, too. The arm talent is not in question. He’s still a great quarterback in that regard. But the lack of confidence in the protection from his offensive line, and the lack of downfield routes as true options, not to mention in-breaking routes in the middle of the field, has limited Rodgers’ production.

The future Hall of Famer hasn’t really been stepping into his throws, leading to questions about confidence in the offensive line. A lot seems to be coming off of his back foot as he’s fading away. Most times, the touch and accuracy is there. But there have been some throws that just haven’t been close.

He’s also had some issues reading the field at times, too, like on his interception in New England, throwing it right to linebacker Robert Spillane. It was a terrible read, and Rodgers said as much. He knows he needs to play better for a full game.

Fortunately, he’s making plays when it matters most, and the Steelers are finding ways to win. Is that sustainable? Time will tell. But Rodgers is still figuring it out in Pittsburgh, all while winning games. That’s all that matters in September football.