Rex Ryan Thinks Steelers’ Running Backs Will Have ‘Big Day’ Against Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers ran the ball 20 times for just 53 yards in Week 1 against the New York Jets, but former NFL head coach Rex Ryan thinks the run game is due to get back on track. On Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN, Ryan said that the run game will shine for the Steelers in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“You’re not gonna get the separations deep down the field like we saw with the play-action boots we saw last week with the four touchdowns. It was straight man coverage. It’s gonna be the exact opposite. It’s gonna be more zone coverage, primarily cover two. And that’s gonna give the Pittsburgh Steelers an opportunity to run the football…this week, because of all the seven-man space you’re gonna face, run the football. So I don’t think it’s going to be a big day for Aaron Rodgers, I think it’s gonna be a big day for their backs.”

If the Steelers can get their run gam going, it would minimize a lot of concerns about their offense. The run blocking wasn’t particularly good in Week 1, and the Steelers aren’t a team that’s going to win by being completely one-dimensional. It managed to work last week, but as the season goes on, it’s only going to get tougher, and establishing the run will be key for the Steelers to be legitimate contenders.

It could be another day where the Steelers utilize Kenneth Gainwell, as his ability as a pass blocker could come in handy against a talented Seattle front seven. Gainwell and Jaylen Warren handled the bulk of the load out of the backfield last week, with RB Kaleb Johnson hardly playing on offense. That might not change much early in the season, but if the Steelers continue to struggle on the ground, Johnson could get an opportunity.

If Seattle does key on the pass, then the Steelers will be content to try and run the ball. But they need to show they can have consistent success. Running against a favorable scheme doesn’t guarantee that it’ll be a big day. Both Warren and Gainwell need to demonstrate their ability to pick up chunk yards on the ground and prove they are equipped to lead the backfield, with Warren being a particular focus as the expected lead back heading into the season.

Getting the run game going early and keeping it on track will no doubt be a focus for Arthur Smith, and if Ryan’s prediction winds up being right, then Pittsburgh’s offense should have a good day.