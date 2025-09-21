Rex Ryan Scolds Arthur Smith For Game Plan: ‘What Is Going On In Pittsburgh?’

Rex Ryan wasn’t holding back his feelings on the sorry state of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ running game. Despite having one of the most run-focused offensive coordinators in football in Arthur Smith, the Steelers’ ground game has done little through two weeks. Ryan thinks Pittsburgh needs to get back to basics.

“What is going on in Pittsburgh?” Ryan said on Sunday’s ESPN NFL Countdown. “Don’t lean on a 41-year-old quarterback. Get out of the gun. Get back underneath center. Arthur, do what you do. Play-action. Pass and run the football from underneath center. This offense has looked awful running the football from gun.”

So far, Pittsburgh hasn’t run the ball much and has been underwhelming when trying. The Steelers rank 30th in rushing attempts and yards-per-carry while the team has yet to register a rushing touchdown this season.

Per the charting provided by our Tom Mead, the Steelers have run the ball from shotgun 26 of 38 times this season with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Here’s the breakdown of success of both quarterback alignments:

Run Success Rates, 2025 Steelers

Shotgun: 3.1 YPC, 42.3-percent success rate

Under Center: 2.5 YPC, 50-percent success rate

The numbers are mixed and neither are particularly appealing. A slightly better per-carry average from shotgun, a moderately improved success rate under center. Neither number the benchmark Pittsburgh wants to hit.

Sample sizes are small and the Steelers haven’t played with a consistent lead. In Week 1 against the New York Jets and Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh trailed by double-digits during some portion of the game. That’s not the model of how the Steelers win, even with stronger quarterback play than the team has had in year’s past. Rodgers remains capable but is asking to carry the offense in shades of the Jets from a year ago behind an offensive line struggling to protect him. Entering Week Two, he’s the third-most hit quarterback in the NFL.

Compilation of every hit Aaron Rodgers has taken through two games. Entering Week 2, the only QBs hit more than him are Cam Ward and Patrick Mahomes. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Reh3gZ6q6k — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 19, 2025

No matter if it’s under center, from shotgun, or even pistol, the Steelers must find a way to run the ball. Early, often, and efficiently. That’s the sentiment of Ryan’s message, though it’s one Arthur Smith is already well aware of.