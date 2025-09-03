Reports: Jets Lose Starting OL To Potentially ‘Significant’ Injury Ahead Of Steelers Game

The New York Jets have already been dealt a blow to their roster ahead of the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered an injury that could force him to miss significant time this season.

“Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered a potentially serious injury and could miss significant time, source says,” Russini wrote. “New York’s offensive line takes a hit ahead of its Week 1 game against the Steelers. Vera-Tucker was just named a captain for Aaron Glenn.”

Losing a captain this early is tough, especially one who was set to play next to first-round rookie OT Armand Membou. Vera-Tucker had a breakout season for the Jets last year at right guard with 15 starts and the best play of his career after a couple frustrating seasons in 2022 and 2023.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the injury is to his arm.

Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a significant injury, as @DMRussini reported. It is an arm injury, he is getting a second opinion and Vera-Tucker might now need surgery, per sources. pic.twitter.com/AJYzoQVAx8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2025

With Derrick Harmon out of the lineup, Yahya Black and Isaiahh Loudermilk are likely to step into the spot that would most often match up against Vera-Tucker, though Keeanu Benton and other Steelers DL will get snaps against the backup.

Xavier Newman is listed as the primary backup at both guard spots on the Jets’ depth chart. Newman has been in the league since 2022 with five career starts. In the small sample size of his play, Newman has allowed 16 total pressures and four sacks in 196 pass-blocking snaps. Pro Football Focus did not grade him well in his extended playing time in 2023 with a 47.8 overall grade and a 31.9 pass-blocking grade.

Black is a rookie, but one who showed tremendous promise during training camp and the preseason. If that’s the matchup for most of the game, Black has a chance to start his Steelers career with a bang.

Rookie OT Armand Membou was already going to have his hands full with T.J. Watt. Now he has to contend with an unfamiliar player next to him in the lineup.