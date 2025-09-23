Reports: Giants Benching QB Russell Wilson, Steelers’ 2026 Comp Pick Impacted

The New York Giants are benching former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson. Despite being less than one month into the season, Wilson is giving way to first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who will get the nod Sunday at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Multiple media reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, shared the news Tuesday afternoon.

A QB change: Giants are planning to start rookie Jaxson Dart on Sunday vs. the Chargers, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PwYApMCoN7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2025

Wilson’s benching impacts the Steelers. Pittsburgh may now only receive a sixth-round 2026 compensatory draft pick for losing Wilson in free agency instead of the fourth or potentially even third-round pick the team could’ve received had Wilson remained a starter and played exceptionally well. Earlier this month, Over the Cap comp pick expert Nick Korte laid out a case that Wilson needed to make it until Week 7 for Pittsburgh to have good odds of receiving a fifth-round pick. A fourth-round pick would require Wilson starting virtually the entire regular season.

Russell Wilson needs to keep starting the entire season in order for that 4th rounder to materialize for the Steelers. And if he plays less than 40% of the snaps, his contract could fall all the way to the 6th round. So the Steelers should hope he makes it through about Week 7. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) September 10, 2025

There’s always the chance injury or other circumstances thrust Wilson back into the lineup. For now, the Steelers can only assume they’ll receive a late Day 3 pick.

UPDATE (1:08 PM): Korte has weighed in since the news was reported, confirming Pittsburgh will receive at-best a fifth round pick and potentially only a sixth rounder for Wilson, barring his status changing later this year.

And…Russell Wilson couldn't make it past Week 3 before the bench got him. That pretty much kills any dreams of him contributing a 4th round 2026 compensatory pick to the Steelers, and there's a real threat of his contract falling to the 6th round.https://t.co/YyjSbsVq4b — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) September 23, 2025

Wilson’s benching comes as little surprise. New York is 0-3 and head coach Brian Daboll might have the hottest seat in the league. The Giants faced a tough schedule early and Wilson flashed, nearly beating the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 2 shootout, but things crashed Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. New York fell 22-9 with Wilson completing barely more than half his attempts for 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. Star receiver Malik Nabers was held to a career-low two catches for 13 yards.

Wilson ended the game with a bizarre goal-line sequence, repeatedly firing passes out of the end zone.

Unreal sequence of red zone quarterbacking by Russell Wilson. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JUlZcZKeDk — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 22, 2025

Dart logged three offensive snaps in the loss. Wilson was heartily booed by Giants fans each time he replaced Dart on the field. Speaking to reporters Monday, Daboll wouldn’t commit to starting Wilson. Now, he’s made the move to bench him.

Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Giants in March. It offered $10.5 million guaranteed with incentives that could push the deal to more than $21 million. But the odds of Wilson achieving each incentive was slim and he received a quick hook from the coaching staff.

Daboll’s next decision is to either make Wilson the No. 2 behind Dart or the No. 3 quarterback behind veteran Jameis Winston, who also signed with the Giants this offseason.

New York drafted Dart with the 25th overall pick of the draft. Pittsburgh hosted Dart for a pre-draft visit but opted against selecting him in the first round.

Pittsburgh’s also expected to receive compensatory picks for losing OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, and OG James Daniels in free agency. Fields and Daniels have battled injuries this season. Fields missed Week 3 due to a concussion while Daniels partially tore a pectoral muscle and was placed on injured reserve. Moore’s struggled as the Tennessee Titans left tackle, grading in the bottom half at his position.