Reports: Free Agent WR Kendrick Bourne Signing With 49ers

Another veteran wide receiver is off the market. The San Francisco 49ers are reuniting with WR Kendrick Bourne, per multiple reports, to bolster their receiver room after suffering more injuries at the position. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bourne is inking a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Late last month, Bourne asked for and was granted his release from the New England Patriots. Initial reports included Pittsburgh on a list of possibly interested teams. But those reports never gained traction, and he never visited the Steelers. Instead, Bourne spent last week visiting with the 49ers and Washington Commanders. Bourne played for San Francisco from 2017-2020 and has ties with Washington GM Adam Peters, who worked for the 49ers before being hired by the Commanders.

Bourne chose the 49ers and could immediately contribute. Top wide receiver Jauan Jennings suffered a potentially serious shoulder injury after coming off a previous soft-tissue injury that threatened his Week 1 availability. Now, he could be missing extended time.

The 49ers squeaked out a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. QB Brock Purdy had an inconsistent game, throwing two touchdown passes and two picks. Second-year WR Ricky Pearsall broke out for a 100-yard game while RB Christian McCaffrey showed his health despite a late-week calf injury. Still, the 49ers’ passing game weapons have been hampered by injuries. In addition to Jennings, TE Greg Kittle left the game with a hamstring pull.

Pittsburgh doesn’t look poised to add a veteran receiver. DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III posted strong performances in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets while the team’s also tight ends got involved in the passing game. Jonnu Smith caught his first touchdown pass in Pittsburgh while Pat Freiermuth recorded key catches to move the sticks.

Second-year Roman Wilson played 10 snaps and wasn’t targeted. He’s yet to catch his first NFL pass. But with Ben Skowronek finding the end zone and making impact special teams plays and the organization liking reserve veteran Scotty Miller, the Steelers probably had minimal interest in Bourne or any other available veterans once Marquez Valdes-Scantling chose the 49ers over the Steelers.