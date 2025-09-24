Reporter Floats Idea Giants Could Try To Trade Russell Wilson (Which Might Be Good News For Steelers)

The Giants’ benching of former Steelers QB Russell Wilson does Pittsburgh’s compensatory formula no favors—but there is some hope. Now with Jaxson Dart in the starting lineup, New York could eventually trade Wilson. If there is an injury—like in, say, Cincinnati—Wilson could return to the starting lineup.

That’s an idea floated by CBS reporter Jonathan Jones, reacting to Russell Wilson’s benching. New York also has Jameis Winston on the roster as a potential viable backup to Jaxson Dart already. “His immediate future with Big Blue is unclear, though he could be a trade piece for a quarterback-needy team ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline”, Jones wrote of Wilson.

Teams that trade for compensatory free agents also acquire their compensatory value, as the Steelers know. They lost a draft pick when they traded for J.J. Wilcox one time. Another time, they released Donte Moncrief to preserve a compensatory pick. Not that the Giants were anywhere near gaining any compensatory picks this year.

It’s been quite a month-long journey. Steelers fans went from blasting the “media hype machine” for pointing out that Dart could take over for Russell Wilson and hurt their compensatory formula. Now that it’s happened, Steelers fans are critical of having counted the compensatory chickens before they hatched. Hindsight is always 20/20, as they say.

Just a couple weeks ago, compensatory formula expert Nick Korte noted that the Steelers were trending toward the best-case scenario. Obviously, Russell Wilson’s benching alters the equation, potentially considerably.

Under the best-case scenario, with incentives, Wilson could earn the Steelers a fourth-round compensatory pick. But if he’s done playing for the season, the compensation could drop to a sixth-round level. The good news, though, is that Justin Fields’ compensation is trending toward rising from a fourth-round level to a third-round level. If he keeps his job all season, Pittsburgh could have two third-round compensatory picks.

Of course, while Wilson has been benched, Fields is currently sidelined with a concussion. The Steelers can’t afford for him to miss too many games if they want to maximize their compensatory gains. And the Giants could help them by trading Wilson to a quarterback-needy team.

Jake Browning, the Bengals’ backup quarterback, appears to have turned back into a pumpkin. Cincinnati views itself as a Super Bowl team, and Russell Wilson might well be the best quarterback the Bengals could possibly get their hands on. A trade is certainly plausible here, and it would be welcome news to the Steelers if it means getting Wilson back on the field and contributing to his compensatory value.