Report: Steelers Signing RB Jaylen Warren To Two-Year Extension

With just one week before the start of the 2025 season on the road against the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers are utilizing the down time to get some additional business done with a player on the roster.

No, it’s not defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. Instead, the Steelers have reportedly agreed to a new two-year extension with running back Jaylen Warren, his agency announced Monday morning.

From East High to Snow Community College to Utah State to Oklahoma State to going undrafted @aurasports is proud to represent @Nunless2 and announce his new 2 year extension with @steelers. Congratulations Jaylen — Aura Sports Group (@aurasportsgroup) September 1, 2025

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Warren’s deal will pay him over $7 million this year and includes $12 million guaranteed.

The #Steelers and RB Jaylen Warren agreed to terms on a 2-year deal that pays him over $7M this year and includes $12M guaranteed. With no career starts and 6 TDs, Warren gets his deal done by agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter of @aurasportsgroup. pic.twitter.com/EArvW6TygA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2025

Warren previously signed his one-year restricted free agent tender on April 22, locking him into another year with the Steelers at $5.346 million for the year. Now, he’s tied to the Steelers for two more seasons, continuing some stability in the running back room alongside rookie Kaleb Johnson moving forward.

The Steelers get a good bit of business done prior to the start of the season, ensuring a valuable dual-threat running back that is also one of the best pass-protecting running backs in football remains in the Steel City for the foreseeable future.

An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022, Warren worked his way onto the roster with a great training camp that summer and has made significant improvements each and every year for the Steelers. Previously, it was reported by the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac that Warren wouldn’t receive a new contract from the Steelers, which came back in late July.

But now, Warren has a new two-year extension.

Last season with the Steelers, Warren rushed for 511 yards and a touchdown on 120 carries, adding another 38 receptions for 310 yards, serving as a valuable third-down back for the Black and Gold along with Najee Harris.

Now, with Harris off to the Los Angeles Chargers, Warren finds himself in the lead role in the Steelers’ backfield ahead of the third-round pick in Johnson and veteran free agent signee Kenneth Gainwell.

During the 2024 season, Warren graded out at a 64.3 overall from Pro Football Focus. He generated 385 rushing yards after contact and generated 40 forced missed tackles as a runner and receiver, according to charting here at Steelers Depot.

Entering Year 2 in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, Warren should have a heavier workload. He’ll have to be better with ball security and durability, two things he’s struggled with throughout his career. He missed two games last season with ailments and has been charged with seven fumbles so far in his career.

Warren’s extension marks another in-house contract the Steelers have taken care of before the start of the season, including the extensions of outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety DeShon Elliott under GM Omar Khan.