Report: Steelers Signing LB Jon Rhattigan

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing inside linebacker Jon Rhattigan. According to Tampa Bay beat writer Greg Auman, Rhattigan is inking a deal with the team after visiting Monday.

It’s unclear if Rhattigan is signing to the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad, though the latter is more likely. A core special teamer since entering the league in 2021, Rhattigan’s spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. For his career, he’s appeared in 52 games and recorded 44 tackles. He has over 1,000 special teams snaps with just 20 defensively.

Rhattigan’s season came in 2023 with the Seahawks. He totaled 17 tackles (11 of them solo) while appearing in all 17 games for Seattle. Last season, Rhattigan notched 12 tackles in 16 games with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers cut him ahead of August’s final cutdowns.

Adding Rhattigan will fill out the Steelers’ inside linebacker room. Before his signing, Pittsburgh had just five on the roster and normally keep six, 53-man roster and practice squad combined. The team did not sign an inside linebacker to its initial practice squad. He’ll serve as quality depth should injuries strike not just at inside linebacker but any position where special teams help is needed. With EDGE Nick Herbig dealing with a hamstring injury that has his Week 1 status in question, there’s a chance Rhattigan could dress and help out on special teams.

Rhattigan will join several Steelers inside linebackers who are capable special teamers. Free agent signee Malik Harrison has played among the NFL’s most special teams snaps since entering the league in 2020 while rookie Carson Bruener made the team primarily for his special teams ability.

Undrafted out of Army, Rhattigan weighed checked at 6003, 236 pounds at his 2021 Pro Day. He ran a 4.77 40-yard dash.

Regardless if signed to the 53-man roster or the practice squad, Pittsburgh will need to make a corresponding move to fit Rhattigan onto the team. The Steelers should announce the move ahead of practice Wednesday.