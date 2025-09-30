Report: Lamar Jackson Expected To Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury

The hits keep coming for the Baltimore Ravens from an injury standpoint.

After placing star defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike on Injured Reserve Monday ending his season, the Baltimore Ravens now expect to be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for 2-3 weeks, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the visiting Houston Texans with a hamstring injury, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday,” Brian Wacker writes of Jackson. “Given the nature of the injury, he also could be out for up to 2-3 weeks, one of the sources said.”

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is likely to miss Sunday's game vs #Texans with a hamstring injury, per sources. Story: https://t.co/roKPBoNlwp — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) September 30, 2025

Sitting at 1-3 on the season, the Ravens are gearing up for a matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday at home. After the Week 5 matchup with Houston, the Ravens then host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 before a Week 7 bye week. So, if Jackson misses 2-3 weeks with the hamstring injury, he could be back in Week 8 coming out of the bye week at home against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson went down with the injury in the Week 4 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, exiting the game and giving way to quarterback Cooper Rush. Jackson’s injury was on top of the injuries to cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith, both of whom went down with injuries that could keep them out of action moving forward.

On the season, Jackson has put up some impressive numbers. He’s competed 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, adding another 166 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. So far this season, offense hasn’t been the issue for the Ravens, outside of some Derrick Henry fumbles.

The real concern has been on defense, but that could change with Jackson on the shelf. Though Wacker writes that Jackson will try and make his way back onto the field for Sunday’s game against the Texans, it seems unlikely he’d be fit enough to play so quickly after the hamstring injury, especially after leaving the game with the injury.

#LamarJackson questionable due to hamstring

By video, not severe

More score and prevention of worse strain pic.twitter.com/Q8Qq0eeHUN — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 28, 2025

The Ravens signed Rush as a free agent, bringing him over from Dallas. In mop-up duty in place of Jackson in Week 4, Rush completed 9 of 12 passes for 52 yards. Last season in Dallas, Rush threw for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, starting eight games for the Cowboys.