Report: Joe Burrow To Undergo Toe Surgery, Will Miss Both Steelers Games

For the third time in his young career, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has suffered an injury that could keep him out much of the season.

This time, it’s a toe injury that will require surgery.

Burrow was hurt early in the Bengals’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffering the toe injury on a sack. He limped to the locker room and never returned.

The injury was initially described as turf toe with ligament damage, which was going to cost him a few weeks. But a report late Sunday night indicated that Burrow’s injury was worse than feared and now has him set to miss a minimum of three months.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that Burrow will undergo surgery. With a minimum of three months on the shelf, Burrow will miss both Bengals matchups against the Steelers in Weeks 7 and 11.

Prior to the injury, Burrow completed 7-of-13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, finding star receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 4-yard touchdown. He was replaced by Jake Browning, who helped lead the Bengals to the comeback win over Jacksonville.

Previously, Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL, along with meniscus damage during his rookie season in a game against Washington. He returned fully healthy in 2021 and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. He remained healthy until the 2023 season when he suffered a torn wrist ligament in mid-November, ending his season.

Now, he’s going to miss much of the season for a third time.

The Bengals have been built around Burrow as they are an offense-driven team with him throwing to the likes of star receivers in Chase and Tee Higgins. They’ll turn to Browning now. During the 2023 season, Browning stepped in and went 4-3, completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He hasn’t had much success against Pittsburgh, going 0-2 in 2023 in place of Burrow against the Bengals’ AFC North rival, getting sacked seven times in the two games while throwing two touchdown passes and four interceptions.