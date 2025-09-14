Report: Joe Burrow Could Miss Steelers Game With Turf Toe Injury, Torn Ligaments

The Bengals pulled out a win with Jake Browning at quarterback, but Joe Burrow could miss extended time—including the Steelers’ game. According to Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback could miss several weeks. He exited today’s game with a toe injury, later classified as turf toe. Rauch’s report also revealed Burrow sustained torn ligaments.

Source: Joe Burrow is believed to have turf toe with torn ligaments. Tricky timeline on his return, but expectation would be several weeks. #Bengals @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 14, 2025

The Bengals host the Steelers in Week 7 on October 16, a little over a month away. That looks difficult for Joe Burrow to return in time for. Cincinnati does not have a bye before then, however, which is good news for them. That means they have four games in between now and the Steelers game. They can place Burrow on the Reserve/Injured List, allowing him to return in time for that game.

The Bengals currently sit in first place in the AFC North at 2-0, stealing a win today over the Jaguars. They also narrowly defeated the Browns in Week 1, whom the Ravens pulverized earlier today. The Steelers, meanwhile, have made Justin Fields and Sam Darnold look like Burrow.

Before exiting in the middle of the second quarter, Burrow was 7-for-13 for 76 yards. He threw one touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. Jake Browning checked in, inheriting a 14-7 deficit. He managed to mount a comeback. He finished 21-for-32 for 241 yards. Though he threw two touchdowns, he also recorded three interceptions.

Joe Burrow stayed down after a sack with trainers focusing on his ankle. He's headed to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/nRwKaiK1wj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 14, 2025

https://x.com/ComplexSports/status/1967289437655834661

A former college free agent back in 2019, Jake Browning made his NFL debut in 2023. Amid Joe Burrow’s wrist injury, he went 4-3, two of those losses coming to the Steelers. In his two games versus the Steelers, he had a 2-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Historically, the Steelers have had their ups and downs versus Joe Burrow. He is 4-3 against them, going 177-for-258 for 1,854 yards. He has thrown 15 touchdowns, but also has 10 interceptions. The Steelers split the season series with Burrow last year, though he played better in the Bengals’ losing effort. In that one, a 44-38 Steelers win, he threw for 355 yards with four touchdowns. But he also threw two interceptions.

With the Bengals potentially doing without Burrow for an extended period of time, they have a major task on their hands to preserve their divisional lead, with the Steelers and Ravens both 1-1. In the four games they play before facing Pittsburgh, they have the Vikings, Broncos, Lions, and Packers. How many wins can they steal in that run, and when might Burrow return?