Report: Former Steelers EDGE Eku Leota Working Out For Saints

Former Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE Eku Leota is working out with the New Orleans Saints today, per CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones.

Leota signed with the Steelers last season, joining the team’s practice squad after beginning the season with the Carolina Panthers. After playing eight games with Carolina in 2023 and two last season, he suited up for one game with the Steelers after being elevated from the practice squad, which came in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Leota logged a tackle in that game.

He had a solid preseason with Pittsburgh, but he was on the outside looking in the roster with a crowded EDGE group ahead of him. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer were all essentially roster locks. Leota was released during final roster cuts and didn’t wind up signing back to the Steelers’ practice squad.

The Steelers currently have Julius Welschof and DeMarvin Leal on their practice squad, and Leota would’ve been the third EDGE had he re-signed with Pittsburgh. Given the team’s talented outside linebacker room, Leota is pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

In three preseason games, Leota had five tackles and a quarterback hit. He played 87 defensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps, working on the kick return, punt coverage, punt return and field goal block team. His special teams ability could help him in his pursuit of finding another NFL job.

Leota began his college career at Northwestern before transferring to Auburn. He was undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent. At Auburn’s Pro Day, he measured in at 6030 and 263 pounds with 33 1/2″ arms.

If his workout with the Saints goes well, he could find himself with another NFL opportunity less than a week after being released by the Steelers. For his career, he has nine tackles and a sack in 11 games played. The Saints have Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cameron Jordan and Chris Rumph currently on the roster, and Leota could find a path to playing time if he winds up signing with New Orleans.