Report: Bears Likely To Be Without Star CB Jaylon Johnson Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit Soldier Field in Week 12 to play the Chicago Bears, but Chicago is likely to be without CB Jaylon Johnson. Johnson hurt his groin in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, and per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the injury will require surgery and likely end Johnson’s season.

Schultz reported there’s a chance he could return late in the year if the Bears are “in contention,” but Week 12 likely wouldn’t fit that time frame.

Sources: #Bears All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with a groin injury that will require surgery. I’m told there is an outside chance he could return late if Chicago is in contention, but for now it’s a devastating loss for the Bears’… pic.twitter.com/HcwAtqMOXx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 15, 2025

Johnson has six interceptions dating back to 2023 and was a second-team All-Pro two years ago and a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons. He didn’t play in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and he registered two tackles in 20 snaps Sunday before leaving the game with an injury. Chicago lost 52-21 to the Lions after allowing the Vikings to come from behind and win in Week 1.

Nahshon Wright played in place of Johnson and had a pick-six in Week 1, and the former third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys will likely be Johnson’s replacement for the rest of the season. The Bears are also currently without slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, but Gordon is expected to return within the coming weeks.

Chicago will likely look to add to its cornerback room with an IR stint likely for Johnson. The team also has Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Jones, but Stevenson struggled in Week 2, and the Bears don’t have much depth at the position. They could sign Dallis Flowers or Dontae Manning off their practice squad or go outside the organization.

Losing Johnson is a major blow for the Bears, who signed him to a four-year, $76 million extension ahead of last season. After getting off to an 0-2 start with back-to-back ugly losses and losing their top cornerback, the Bears have an uphill battle to make the postseason in the first year of the Ben Johnson era.