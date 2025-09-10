‘Redemption Sunday Is Gonna Come Very Soon’: Cam Heyward Vows Steelers’ Run Defense Will Improve

Throughout the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers did everything they seemingly could to fix the run-defense issues that popped up late in the 2024 season.
They culminated in a 299-yard performance by the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card matchup. So, the Steelers drafted Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black in the first and fifth rounds, respectively, signed veteran Daniel Ekuale, and made the trenches defensively a real priority.
On Sunday in the season opener against the New York Jets, the issues remained the same though as the Steelers allowed 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, good for 4.7 yards a tote. The Jets did largely whatever they wanted on the ground against the Steelers.
It’s led to plenty of criticism — and rightfully so — of the highest-paid defense in football.
“We’ll see. Redemption Sunday is gonna come very soon,” team captain and star defensive linemen Cameron Heyward said Wednesday on his podcast, according to video via the show’s YouTube page.
Against the Jets, Pittsburgh’s run defense largely had no shot throughout the game. The defensive linemen were pushed around and simply couldn’t get off blocks when they were in position to make a play. Heyward was part of that, though the biggest culprits were third-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton and veteran defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, both of whom had really poor performances.
Heyward wasn’t himself though, and after not participating in team sessions throughout training camp while conducting a bit of a hold-in in search of a raise and a contract restructure, he looked at times like he was trying to get his feet underneath him.
It could have been a game where you just take the win, burn the tape and move on. But Heyward and the Steelers defense aren’t doing that.
“I’m watching it multiple times. My technique’s gotta be a lot better. Still knocking off a little bit of rust,” Heyward said of the tape. “But like, this is just the name of the game. Gotta get better. And, you know, I could say the same thing last year. We played Atlanta, we won, but these first couple games you’re still trying to get back in your flow of it all.”
The early-season games are all about knocking off rust and really getting into the flow of the season for all 32 NFL teams and players, regardless of preseason playing time and reps. The regular season is a different beast.
But Heyward is under more scrutiny due to his contract situation that transpired throughout training camp. He needed a big performance to quiet any of those potential talking points, and he simply didn’t do that.
He wasn’t the only one who had a rough game, but he’s the big name and asked for more money. The performance is what it is.
Now, Heyward and the Steelers have to correct the issues — and fast. They’ll host Seattle Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Seahawks are coming off a 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a game in which they rushed for just 84 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
Check out the full episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward below.