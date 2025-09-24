‘Recipe For Disaster:’ Bucky Brooks Says Steelers Relying Too Heavily On Aaron Rodgers

For the last several years, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has been rough. At times, it’s struggled to look even average. Part of that is because they’ve been unable to find a quality starting quarterback. This year, they’re taking a swing on Aaron Rodgers to help solve that problem. However, Bucky Brooks doesn’t think that the Steelers should rely too heavily on the 41-year-old Rodgers.

“I don’t think Pittsburgh should be expected to be a great offensive team,” Brooks said recently on his Move the Sticks podcast. “What the expectations should be in Pittsburgh, are dominant defense, selective playmaking from the quarterback, and a punishing running game. That’s how they need to play. That’s how they’re built to play.

“To think that this team is going to be a high-wire act, a team that puts up a lot of points with Aaron Rodgers leading the way, that’s a recipe for disaster. Defensively, as they get back to playing the type of ball that Pittsburgh normally plays on defense, they’ll be able to win games. But they have to win games with the old-school formula. If they’re doing too much through Aaron Rodgers, short-term success, long-term failure.”

The Steelers’ offense isn’t built to run through Rodgers. While they have some playmakers, like DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth, they’re built more to focus on the run game. That’s how Arthur Smith’s offenses have operated in the past. The Steelers want to be what Brooks thinks they should be.

Unfortunately, through the first few weeks of the season, they’ve struggled to adopt that identity. Their run game has been inadequate. Jaylen Warren has had some solid moments, but there hasn’t been much consistency from the Steelers’ offense.

There are several reasons for that. First, the Steelers’ offensive line looks like it’s still trying to find its footing. The Steelers have had issues creating holes in the run game. Also, they’ve allowed Rodgers to get pressured too much. While the line looked a little better in Week 3, it’s still largely unproven.

Also, Rodgers is at a point in his career where he shouldn’t be asked to carry a team. He still looks like a decent quarterback, but putting too much on his plate could backfire.

Does that mean fans should expect the Steelers’ offense to be a brutal watch every week? No. They’ve invested enough in their offense to expect some fluidity. Even when they came out firing in Week 1, much of that was because of Rodgers. Then, in Week 2, Rodgers had a less-than-stellar game, which caused more of the cracks to show in the Steelers’ offense.

The point is that Rodgers shouldn’t have to be great every week for the Steelers’ offense to succeed. They should be able to support him. This week, the Steelers play the Minnesota Vikings, whose defense is coming off a great Week 3 performance. That should provide their offense with a good opportunity to test itself.