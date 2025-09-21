Recap: Steelers Sneak Out Of Foxboro With Messy Win Over Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road for Week 3, visiting the New England Patriots. They came out with a close win by a score of 21-14. The Steelers advance to 2-1 while the Patriots fall to 1-2.

The Patriots got the ball first, and we quickly saw some new starters on the Steelers’ defense. Cole Holcomb started at inside linebacker and Jabrill Peppers started at safety. The decision to start Holcomb immediately paid off as he forced a fumble on New England’s first drive. The Steelers then marched down the field, and Gainwell eventually punched it in from a yard out. Chris Boswell sent the extra point through the uprights, and the Steelers took a 7-0 lead.

Getting the ball back, the Patriots faced 3rd and 5 just inside their half of the field. Derrick Harmon came up with his first NFL sack, with some help from Cam Heyward to end the drive. Aaron Rodgers let the ball fly on Pittsburgh’s second drive, finding Jonnu Smith for a 21-yard gain and then DK Metcalf in the end zone from 12 yards out. The extra point gave the Steelers a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Patriots’ offense woke up on their next drive. They had runs of 10 and 11 yards, and Maye completed an 11-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to work them into field goal range. Then, a tough pass interference call on Brandin Echols gave New England the ball at the 5 yard line. Maye found Hunter Henry in the corner of the end zone, and the extra point cut the Steelers’ lead to 14-7.

New England was aggressive, going for it on 4th and 1 inside their own 20-yard line. That move paid off, with Rhamondre Stevenson picking up the first down and then some. Maye then found Stevenson again for a 23-yard gain. Completing several third and long’s on the drive, the Patriots worked their way well into the Steelers’ half of the field and wound the clock down in the process. With eight seconds left, Maye was intercepted by Brandin Echols in the end zone. A 17 play, seven-minute drive ended the half with no points, and the Steelers held their 14-7 lead.

Starting the second half, the Steelers immediately shot themselves in the foot. Rodgers made a terrible read and lobbed an interception to Robert Spillane over the middle. The Patriots quickly worked their way inside the Steelers’ 1o-yard line.

Fortunately, the Patriots soon made their own blunder. The game took another twist with Stevenson fumbling just before crossing the goal line. The Steelers recovered, with the play resulting in a touchback and the ball at Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line. It was the second straight drive the Patriots turned the ball over at the goal line. Pittsburgh went three and out, but the Steelers defense forced yet another fumble on the next drive. Jabrill Peppers knocked the ball out of Antonio Gibson’s hands, and the Steelers took possession once again at their 43-yard line.

Pittsburgh’s next drive didn’t amount to anything, as the Steelers yet again failed to take advantage of a Patriots’ mistake. Maye dinked and dunked his way down the field, eventually pushing the Patriots into the red zone. Finally, the Patriots converted near the goal line, with Drake Maye finding Hunter Henry for a touchdown on fourth down. The extra point tied the game at 14-14.

The Steelers had to punt near midfield, and Drake Maye hit a couple completions to get the Patriots just past the Steelers’ 40-yard line. On 4th and 1, Maye scrambled around the right side, putting the Patriots in business. However, on the very next play, the Steelers forced their fifth turnover of the day, with Herbig forcing a strip sack and Watt falling on the ball. The Steelers took over in a tie game with a little less than eight minutes to play.

Finally, the Steelers started to take advantage of the massive difference in the turnover battle. Jaylen Warren made some big plays with a gain of 15, and a 4-yard run on 3rd and 2. Pittsburgh bled the clock and worked its way to the edge of the red zone with just over two minutes remaining. On 3rd down, Rodgers managed to find Calvin Austin III down the sideline in the end zone for a touchdown. Boswell’s extra point gave the Steelers a 21-14 lead.

Getting the ball just ahead of the two-minute warning, the Patriots quickly worked their way down the field. Two eight-yard completions and a 15-yard run from Maye moved the ball down to the Steelers’ 40-yard line. The Patriots were eventually faced with a 4th and 1 at the Steelers’ 28. Maye threw to DeMario Douglas, who was tackled short of the line to gain by Echols. The Steelers took possession and ran out the clock, winning by a score of 21-14.

The Steelers head overseas next week to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.