Recap: Steelers Humiliated In Home-Opener, Lose To Seahawks

After winning their season opener, the Steelers couldn’t carry that momentum into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh lost by a score of 31-17, and they now sit with a 1-1 record after two games. Seattle is now 1-1 as well.

The Seahawks started with the ball, and they managed to score the first opening drive touchdown in their last 22 games. Pittsburgh forced them into several third-and-long situations, with Sam Darnold finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba past the sticks on a 3rd-and-6 and a 3rd-and-10. Darnold then found Tory Horton from 21 yards out for a score. The extra point gave Seattle a 7-0 lead.

Pittsburgh countered with a solid drive of its own, but had to settle for a 48-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. That cut the lead to 7-3. On the first play of Seattle’s ensuing drive, Jalen Ramsey grabbed his first interception as a Steeler.

That drive stalled at the same place as their first. Boswell kicked another 48-yarder to cut the lead to 7-6. Thanks to a 24-yard chunk play to Elijah Arroyo, Seattle worked their way into field goal range. Pittsburgh forced a throwaway on 3rd-and-8, but Jason Meyers hit the upright on a 36-yard attempt. The Steelers got the ball back at their own 26-yard line.

Pittsburgh did nothing with their next drive, with a sack on Aaron Rodgers forcing a punt. However, their defense stepped up to the task and held Kenneth Walker III one yard short of the sticks on third down. Seattle elected to punt the ball back to Pittsburgh, who took possession at their own 13-yard line. Pittsburgh only picked up one yard on its first two plays, and Rodgers was lucky not to be intercepted on his third-down attempt. Holton’s punt return gave Seattle the ball near midfield.

Seattle worked their way to a 4th-and-1, but Nick Herbig picked off the pass and turned on the jets.

Pittsburgh took advantage of that opportunity. On 3rd-and-goal from the three-yard line, Rodgers found DK Metcalf in the corner of the end zone.

Rodgers then hit Darnell Washington for a two-point conversion, giving the Steelers a 14-7 lead. Seattle went three-and-out, and the Steelers attempted one play before halftime, but Aaron Rodgers was sacked. The Steelers went into the locker room maintaining their 14-7 advantage over the Seahawks.

Pittsburgh opened the second half with a quick punt, but injuries took a toll on the defense. Patrick Queen dealt with a rib issue, while Alex Highsmith and Isaiahh Loudermilk had their own injuries as well. Seattle attacked the Steelers up the middle of the field in both the run and passing games, and Sam Darnold eventually found AJ Barner from seven yards out for a touchdown. The extra point tied the game at 14-14.

Jaylen Warren immediately made his presence felt, catching a ball from Rodgers and breaking several tackles en route to a 65-yard gain. That put the Steelers at the 5-yard line. However, Rodgers was intercepted on a tipped pass in the end zone by Derion Kendrick, who got some revenge after he dropped a potential interception earlier. The Steelers wasted their red zone opportunity. A couple of punts from each team ended the third quarter still tied.

Seattle finally started to move the ball again to begin the fourth quarter. Darnold completed a 13-yard pass to Cooper Kupp, and Walker ripped off a 20-yard run. They had to settle for a 54-yard field goal, but Meyers converted to give Seattle a 17-14 lead.

Shortly after, the freakiest play of the season happened. Seattle’s kickoff landed in the landing zone, and Kaleb Johnson mistakenly thought the ball was dead. He left it in the end zone, and Seattle dove on the ball for a touchdown. An extra point made extended Seattle’s lead to 24-14.

Actually returning the kickoff this time, the Steelers did well to score some points. Led by a 20-yard completion to Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers worked their way into field goal range. Boswell converted on a 45-yard attempt, his third 40+ yard kick of the day. Pittsburgh trimmed its deficit to 24-17.

Getting the ball back, Seattle moved along well and started to eat the clock. Darnold found Smith-Njigba for a 45-yard pickup, putting the Seahawks in the red zone. Jack Sawyer recorded his first career sack, pushing them back to the 19-yard line. However, Walker ran it in from 19 yards out, giving the Seahawks a 31-17 lead with just 3:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Seattle played prevent defense, and the Steelers accrued some garbage-time yards. Rodgers threw a pick to Coby Bryant to ice the game. Seattle ran the ball, and Pittsburgh used all three of its timeouts. The Steelers ran a few plays with Mason Rudolph, running out the clock. The Seahawks returned home with a 31-17 victory.

The Steelers hit the road again, taking on the New England Patriots next Sunday.