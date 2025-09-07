Recap: Steelers Escape From New York With Season-Opening Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2024 regular season in New York with a narrow 34-32 victory over the Jets. Pittsburgh now holds a 1-0 record, while the Jets fall to 0-1.

The Jets got the ball first, and they put quite a nice drive together. It started with an 18-yard run from Breece Hall, and the Jets managed to methodically work their way down the field afterward. Nick Folk eventually kicked a 35-yard field goal to give New York a 3-0 lead. Pittsburgh’s first drive was impressive. Aaron Rodgers hit Pat Freiermuth for 11 yards, then DK Metcalf for 23 yards a few plays later. Rodgers then found Ben Skowronek for a 23-yard score, and the extra point gave the Steelers a 7-3 lead.

The Jets would respond with a touchdown drive of their own, though. A good kick return put them at their own 45-yard line. They moved the sticks a couple of times, and Fields would eventually hit Garrett Wilson, who beat Darius Slay in coverage for a 33-yard score. New York missed the extra point and took a 9-7 lead. The Steelers started off quickly once getting the ball back, with Metcalf taking a screen pass 31 yards. However, that drive would stall out. Chris Boswell hit a 56-yard field goal, putting the Steelers in front at 10-9.

The next Jets drive was very impressive. Led by Justin Fields and his legs, New York moved methodically down the field, with a 33-yard screen to Hall and a 15-yard run around the right edge by Fields. Braelon Allen ended up scoring from 8 yards out, and the extra point gave the Jets a 16-10 advantage.

Pittsburgh went three and out, and the Jets would pick up right where they left off. Fields picked up gains of 11 and 24 yards with his arm, working the Jets into field goal range. A delay of game and a couple TFL’s stalled things out. However, Folk did convert a 51-yard field goal attempt, extending the Jets’ lead to 19-10.

The Steelers still struggled a bit to run the ball on their next drive. But Rodgers did make some nice plays with his arm. He quickly found Calvin Austin III for a 30-yard gain, and then Austin again for 21 yards, which put the Steelers at the goal line. Jonnu Smith then scored from three yards out. The extra point cut the lead to just 19-17. The Jets got the ball back, but eventually just ran out the clock to end the half, holding their 19-17 lead over the Steelers.

The Steelers’ first drive of the second half was about as sloppy as their entire first half. Pittsburgh went from 2nd and 1 to 4th and 6, then had to punt the ball away. Fortunately, their defense was up to task, forcing a quick three and out. Pittsburgh had to punt again, and the Jets found a groove on the next drive. Fields completed passes of 12 and 21 yards, while Hall ripped off runs of 17 and 16 yards. Fields went on to score on a two-yard run, and the extra point extended the Jets’ lead to 26-17.

The Steelers still struggled to run the ball, but they finally got a rhythm through the air. The drive was kickstarted with a 15-yard penalty on New York after a late hit, and Rodgers then found Jaylen Warren for 17 yards and Metcalf for 18. They eventually worked their way inside the 10, where Rodgers hit Warren for a five yard touchdown.

Then, the game really took a change. Kenneth Gainwell came up with a huge strip on the kickoff, with Skowronek recovering the fumble. Moments later, Rodgers found Austin wide open in the end zone from 18 yards out. The extra point gave the Steelers a 31-26 lead, and it came off the fourth touchdown pass of the game from Rodgers with just over 14 minutes remaining in the fourth.

The Jets’ offense woke up again as well, and the game started to devolve into something of a shootout. Led by a 20-yard strike from Fields to Mason Taylor, the Jets worked their way down to the one-yard line, where they faced fourth and goal. Fields faked the handoff and kept it, fooling the entire defense and jogging across the front right corner of the end zone. New York went for the two-point conversion, but Fields threw an incomplete pass intended for Wilson. With 7:01 remaining, the Jets held a 32-31 lead.

Pittsburgh couldn’t answer offensively. A screen pass lost five yards, and Rodgers was sacked on 3rd and 15. Pittsburgh had to punt the ball away again. Fortunately, the defense managed to force a three and out. Rodgers and the offense got the ball back with just over three minutes remaining.

Rodgers tried to find Austin down the sideline and overthrew him, but a pass interference penalty did give the Steelers the ball at midfield. The Steelers had a 3rd and 11 just outside the 40-yard line, but Rodgers couldn’t connect with Austin on a deep ball. Chris Boswell attempted a 60-yard attempt, and sent it right down the middle to give the Steelers a 34-32 lead over the Jets.

The Jets got the ball back with 56 seconds remaining. They quickly got into 3rd and 3, and Fields was hit while throwing an incompletion. On fourth down, Jalen Ramsey forced an incompletion attempted for Wilson, and the Steelers escaped with a 34-32 win.

The Steelers are back in action next Sunday, hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.