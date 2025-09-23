‘Really Mentally Tough Guy’: Tomlin Praises Cole Holcomb Coming Off Injury

It was a long road back for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb after a devastating knee injury midway through the 2023 season. Now, he’s back on the field and making an impact for the Steelers.

In Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots, Holcomb found himself inserted into the starting lineup over Payton Wilson. Right away, Holcomb created splash, knocking the ball out of Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s hands, leading to a Darius Slay recovery.

Holcomb went on to play 50% of the snaps in the win over the Patriots. He was tied for the third-most tackles defensively, finding himself around the football time and time again.

For head coach Mike Tomlin, who spoke to reporters Tuesday, the journey that Holcomb has been on and the impact he made Sunday on the field is a great example of just how mentally tough and strong Holcomb is. It shows what he can provide to a team.

“You can’t say enough about his mental toughness,” Tomlin said of Holcomb, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “It has nothing to do with what he’s doing right now from a playing perspective. But there’s a loneliness that comes with rehabilitation and to see his commitment through the process, his unwavering commitment, his display of mental toughness, his general attitude. I think those are the things that are really significant and why we’re looking at the contributions that he’s able to make now. He’s just a really mentally tough guy.

“He’s got an awesome relationship with football. He appreciates what others might view as drudgery, he enjoys, and I think that helps him in a big way.”

Holcomb finished with a grade of 70.0 overall from Pro Football Focus in 37 snaps, including a grade of 77.3 against the run and 58.0 in coverage. Holcomb was credited with three runs stops, but allowed three receptions on three targets or 28 yards. He also missed one tackle, which came on a 4th and 1 play in which he slipped and fell in the backfield on what should have been a huge splash play for the Steelers early in the game.

Just to be back in the position he’s in with the Steelers is impressive. The knee injury he suffered on friendly fire from former safety Keanu Neal in Week 9 of the 2023 season left him with a gruesome injury. It put his playing career in doubt, too, as he missed the entire 2024 season.

But Holcomb never got down on himself. He kept pushing through, working hard and preparing for his moment, eventually returning to practice late in the 2024 season. Then, he hit the ground running this offseason and has worked his way into a key piece in the inside linebackers room.

The spark he provided Sunday against the Patriots was massive. Hopefully there is more of that coming with him. When he’s healthy, he’s a good football player. As Tomlin stated Tuesday, he’s a “downhill thumper” and someone who the Steelers need against the run.

He showed that in Week 3. Playing time should be there moving forward, too. The Steelers will be better for it.