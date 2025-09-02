‘Not Easy To Bring Down’: Tomlin Explains Challenges Of Defending Justin Fields

He’s only had to scheme against him once, but he spent the entire 2024 season with him, so there’s some familiarity with QB Justin Fields for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin entering the season-opening matchup Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

But that familiarity won’t make the challenge of defending Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency with the Jets, any easier.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Tomlin detailed just how challenging Fields is to defend against as a dual-threat quarterback.

“He’s unique because he is who he is. He’s stronger than most mobile quarterbacks,” Tomlin said of Fields during his weekly press conference, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “That’s a component of his game that I think is unique. He’s a really talented guy, physically. He’s not easy to bring down. He’s got a real solid base about him. He’s big.

“And so, when I think about what might be different, I think about his unique physical skill set. But in terms of schematics, I don’t know that the things that they do are gonna be uniquely different from others.”

That mobility, strength and toughness that Fields possesses as a dual-threat quarterback is what enticed the Steelers to trade for him last offseason. He was supposed to sit and learn behind Russell Wilson, but a calf injury sustained by pushed Fields into the starting lineup.

He rewarded the Steelers with a 4-2 record until Tomlin went “lone ranger” and handed the reins to a healthy Wilson entering Week 7. It worked out initially, and Fields remained engaged in specific running packages.

But ultimately having the plug pulled on him despite him playing winning football, avoiding turnovers and adding a different element within the run game — particularly in the red zone — compelled Fields to sign elsewhere in the offseason. Tomlin called that decision “mutual” Tuesday.

Now, the Steelers will get to see Fields once again. The last time they faced Fields came on Monday Night Football during the 2021 season when Fields was a member of the Chicago Bears. The Steelers won that game, 29-27, but Fields had a strong showing, completing 17-of-29 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception (by Cameron Heyward) and adding 45 rushing yards on eight carries.

He’s made some improvement since then and seems to be in a good situation in New York under head coach Aaron Glenn. He’ll be a challenge for the Steelers, but not one they haven’t had to deal with before.