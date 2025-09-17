‘Ready To Go When My Number Is Called’: Derrick Harmon Optimistic About Return From Injury

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin made it sound unlikely that first-round DT Derrick Harmon will be able to play in Week 3 as he works his way back from a knee injury suffered during the preseason. But Harmon himself seemed to paint a slightly more optimistic picture on Wednesday before practice.

“I’m ready to go when my number is called,” Harmon said via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo on X.

Mike Tomlin termed rookie DL Derrick Harmon as "questionable at best" when discussing injured players returning for the Patriots game. We'll see what Harmon does in practice later today and tomorrow, but Harmon sounded more optimistic: “I’m ready to go when my number is called.” — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 17, 2025

Tomlin ruled him out altogether on Tuesday last week, so it was a slight improvement when he said “questionable at best” yesterday ahead of Week 3. It’s also possible that Harmon is now healthy but that the Steelers are being cautious for a couple reasons.

They won’t rush Harmon back and risk his long-term availability this season with an early bye week after their Ireland game in Week 4. And Harmon needs a longer ramp-up period as a rookie who has yet to play in his first regular-season game. Tomlin addressed that during his press conference yesterday.

“We’ll certainly gauge their participation and the quality of participation,” Tomlin said via the team YouTube of the various injured Steelers players. “Particularly the younger the player, the more significant that is.”

The defensive line could desperately use an infusion of talent right now after a brutal first two weeks for the unit to open the season. And with Isaiahh Loudermilk now on IR, the depth is running thin. Yahya Black and Daniel Ekuale played a lot more than they normally would after Loudermilk’s injury last week. With Black gaining plenty of experience early in the season, the Steelers could even work Harmon back slowly in a rotational role at first rather than giving him 40 or more snaps as the starter.

“I’ve been in every meeting, been to every walk through, every practice,” Harmon said via 93.7 The Fan on X.

#Steelers 1st round pick Derrick Harmon says he’s mentally prepared for his debut pic.twitter.com/zrHps8fljZ — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 17, 2025

It sounds like Harmon is raring to go. If you think back to when the injury first happened, he was visibly perturbed. But later in the game he was seen smiling and laughing with teammates on the sideline as an indication he had avoided a serious injury.

Gerry Dulac reported at the time that Derrick Harmon would only miss one game or maybe two. It’s seeming possible that will extend to at least three, but Harmon indicated today that he is ready to go. We will see his level of participation in practice this week.