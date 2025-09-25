Ravens’ John Harbaugh ‘Concerned’ About Nnamdi Madubuike’s Neck Injury: ‘Haven’t Been Given The OK To Comment’

Ravens HC John Harbaugh raised concerns about DL Nnamdi Madubuike, working through a neck injury, but declined to elaborate. After playing through the first two games, Harbaugh previously said Madubuike experienced post-game symptoms. The Pro Bowler has not practiced since, and Harbaugh’s comments on Wednesday raised some red flags.

Asked if Madubuike’s injury may be a long-term concern, Harbaugh said, “I would say I am concerned about it”, via Jamison Hensley. “I’m not really in a position to comment on it right now. I haven’t been given the OK to comment on it at this point. He’s not gonna play this week, I can tell you that. We’re gonna have to see going forward when [the medical staff knows] what they need to know”.

Nnamdi Madubuike played 102 snaps during the Ravens’ first two games of the season. He recorded seven tackles, including two sacks. A 2020 third-round pick, he has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

In light of Madubuike’s injury, the Ravens have brought in more defensive linemen. They signed Taven Bryan and Josh Tupou, both to the practice squad. In addition to Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington are nursing injuries on Baltimore’s defensive line. In other words, their entire starting lineup in the trenches.

Through the first three games of the season, the Ravens rank 31st in points allowed and 32 in yards allowed. In contrast, they have the top-ranked scoring offense, though only 14th in yardage. The defense has allowed 5.8 yards per play and has only created two takeaways.

If Baltimore is going to be without Nnamdi Madubuike for an extended period of time, the defense is in trouble. The unit is already allowing 4.9 yards per rush with a league-high seven rushing touchdowns. Twice this season, they have allowed at least 38 points. Their only reprieve was in Week 1 against a genuinely embarrassing Browns offense with Joe Flacco.

Granted, the Bills and Lions were their other two opponents, so the Ravens have had some tough sledding to kick off the season. Up next are two teams who are doing surprisingly poorly relative to expectations: the Chiefs and Texans. Between the two, they have all of one win—the same as the Ravens. Both rank in the bottom third in scoring offense, but could a Madubuike-less Ravens defense be the elixir they need?

Neck injuries can be tricky, as the Steelers saw with DeMarvin Leal last year. He missed the rest of the season after suffering his, though he has returned to full health in 2025. Every situation is different, though, and right now, the Ravens are not providing more details about Nnamdi Madubuike’s prognosis until they know more.