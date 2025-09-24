Ravens’ Derrick Henry ‘At A Loss For Words’ Amid Unexplainable Fumble Streak

Derrick Henry was, entering the 2025 season, arguably the most secure prolific runner in NFL history. He has fumbled three times in as many games so far this year, and nobody is in more disbelief than he is about it. “I’m at a loss for words”, he told reporters, via ESPN, when asked for his reaction to his latest critical fumble.

Henry only recorded 20 fumbles in 2,355 rushing attempt prior to this season. At a fumble rate of just 0.008 percent, there are few, like Curtis Martin, who are in his class. Yet through three games this year, on just 41 rushing attempts, he has put the ball on the ground three times. Two of his fumbles played critical roles in the Ravens losing late in games, resulting in their 1-2 record.

“This sucks right now. I ain’t going to lie to y’all”, Henry said, calling the situation crazy. “I’m trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring. I’m my worst critic, so I’m not going to try to beat myself up too much. But it’s hard not to when it’s consecutive and consistent [instances] of me doing the same thing”.

Now in his 10th season, Henry has only ever had more than three fumbles in a season twice. In 2019, he fumbled five times on a league-leading 303 carries. Three years later, he had six fumbles, topping his previous mark with 349 carries. Even at those rates, he was averaging less than one fumble per 50 carries, which is a good rate.

To his credit, Derrick Henry has been the victim of some fine defensive play. This past week, Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson made a great play to punch the ball from behind. Sometimes there’s only so much you can do to protect the ball while not hindering your ability to play. But at the end of the day, nothing is worse than losing the ball, and you are ultimately responsible.

At the time of Henry’s fumble against the Lions, the Ravens trailed 28-24. Baltimore just forced a punt, and he fumbled on the first play of the drive. Detroit quickly netted a field goal to make it 31-24, and then the defense forced a three and out. Baltimore ran three pass plays, with Hutchinson sacking Lamar Jackson on first down. No touches for Henry.

In fact, Henry didn’t touch the ball again, though under the circumstances, that wasn’t likely. Once they lost six yards on first down, they had to pass. And then when they got the ball back again, they were down by 14 with under two minutes to play.

The Ravens are sitting at 1-2, and the Chiefs host them next Sunday. Kansas City has plenty of its own problems, sitting at 1-2 as well, but that won’t be an easy game. These are two Super Bowl-caliber teams trying to get right. And Derrick Henry is a future Hall of Famer trying to do the same individually.