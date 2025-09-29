Ravens Defense Suffers Multiple Injuries, Loses Star DT For Season

The Baltimore Ravens have been plagued by injuries early in the 2025 season, which isn’t a good spot to be for a team that’s gotten off to a 1-3 start. Star DT Nnamdi Madubuike hasn’t played since Week 2 due to a neck injury and today head coach John Harbaugh ruled him out for the rest of the season. Also, DT Broderick Washington will go on short-term IR, Harbaugh said via the team’s official Twitter account.

"Nnamdi is going to be out for the year. Broderick will be the four week IR."

Coach Harbaugh on injury statuses after Sunday's game: pic.twitter.com/EK3ZOsskqD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2025

In addition to the two defensive linemen, the Ravens will also be without CB Marlon Humphrey for a “couple of weeks,” per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who was ruled out with a calf injury on Sunday is expected to miss a couple of weeks, sources say. Not as bad as it could’ve been. All of Baltimore’s soft tissue injuries appear to be week-to-week (not major). pic.twitter.com/jjQlZByg6P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2025

LB Roquan Smith also will miss “a few weeks” with a hamstring injury, per Rapoport.

#Ravens All-Pro LB Roquan Smith was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, sources say, and he’ll miss a few weeks. Another Baltimore injury to its maligned defense. pic.twitter.com/01b3RfElpV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2025

The Steelers won’t see Madubuike this season, but with their first matchup with Baltimore not coming until Week 14, the injuries to Jones, Humphrey and Washington shouldn’t impact their status for Pittsburgh. But it does leave the Ravens thin on defense in the coming weeks, and if they continue to struggle, it could help the Steelers build a lead in the AFC North.

The Ravens don’t have the easiest of matchups coming up over the next two weeks, although they will be in the friendly confines of M&T Bank Stadium. They host the Houston Texans on Sunday before welcoming the Los Angeles Rams to town in Week 6. In addition to their defensive injuries, QB Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury that Harbaugh said there was “no way” he could return to the game with.

However, there doesn’t seem to be much concern about his status going forward, but the injuries on defense are a blow to a unit that’s struggled to begin 2025. The Ravens have allowed over 35 points in three of their first four games, with the only game under that mark a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Ravens have had a difficult schedule with their losses coming to the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, but for a team that many projected to win the Super Bowl, it hasn’t been the start they envisioned.

Baltimore dealt with issues defensively last season before righting the ship in the second half, but that’s going to be harder with a number of key players and starters down for multiple weeks. Or, in the case of Madubuike, for the season.