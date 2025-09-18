Rapoport: Steelers OL Max Scharping Suffers Potentially ‘Significant’ Knee Injury

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Max Scharping suffered a knee injury that is potentially “significant” during Wednesday’s practice.

Sources: #Steelers interior OL Max Scharping suffered a knee injury during today’s practice and the fear is that it’s significant. He’ll have an MRI to confirm the severity. A tough reality for a key depth piece for Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Xxf6v7zDrT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2025

Scharping was officially listed as limited on the team’s injury report, though that designation can be used for players injured mid-way through practice. If the injury is as serious as initial fears, Scharping is likely to land on injured reserve. He could miss the rest of the season.

Scharping, 29, has been inactive for the team’s first two games as a healthy scratch. A versatile veteran, he spent most of the summer playing center as Ryan McCollum missed time due to injury. Durable and available in camp, we noted his performance was average.

“Scharping put in an honest day’s work each day this summer. Seeing elevated reps with injuries around him, he spent most of camp as the No. 2 center with Ryan McCollum battling injuries. Scharping, however, isn’t a natural center and is more comfortable playing guard. His snaps seemed acceptable in camp, but in the preseason opener, I counted six snaps off-line. None ended in disaster, but they were consistently high and to the right, messing with the timing of plays.

Scharping is a vet and functional all the way around. He’s functionally strong and athletic enough. It’s not special, but it gets the job done more often than not. He’s a backup through and through, but with his experience and versatility, he could hang around.”

Scharping was initially released during cutdowns before being signed back to the roster after the team placed QB Will Howard and CB Donte Kent on injured reserve.

In his career, most of Scharping’s regular-season snaps have come at guard. He signed with Pittsburgh mid-way through last season but saw scant playing time. He logged seven offensive snaps, all coming during the final moments of 2024’s Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Houston Texans originally drafted Scharping in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Steelers currently have 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, meaning the team may not elevate or sign another lineman to replace him. Instead, his roster spot could be used elsewhere as the team deals with injuries, especially to the defense. Losing Scharping would mean the loss of the team’s third-string center. Without a viable option on the practice squad, Pittsburgh could sign a center-capable lineman to the taxi squad. That would require releasing another player in a corresponding move.