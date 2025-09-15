Rapoport: Alex Highsmith Not Likely To Be Placed On IR

Despite leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 game with an injury that Mike Tomlin later described as a high-ankle sprain, OLB Alex Highsmith isn’t expected to land on IR. That news comes from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who added that it’s an indication that the injury isn’t as bad as previously believed.

#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith, who left Sunday’s game with what Mike Tomlin called a high-ankle sprain, is not likely to be placed on IR, sources say. That’s good news, an indication that it’s not as serious as first believed. IR would knock him out four games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2025

Highsmith, who had a sack in Week 1, exited in the first half and was replaced by Nick Herbig. The FOX broadcast mentioned that Highsmith said he got rolled up on the previous week, which would track with him popping up on the Steelers’ injury report last Friday with an ankle injury. It’s unclear if he aggravated the existing ankle injury or suffered a new one, but it’s good news that Highsmith will seemingly avoid IR and a minimum four-game absence.

He could still miss time, but with the Steelers having a Week 5 bye and Highsmith avoiding IR, a return in Week 6 or Week 7 seems feasible. We’ll hear more from Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday about the extent of Highsmith’s injury and if he has a chance to play this week, but if the injury is a high-ankle sprain that may be unlikely.

Per Chris Adamski of TribLive, Highsmith was in a walking boot today but didn’t have a limp.

Highsmith just came through the locker room today. He’s still in the boot. But with a brisk walk, no limp — and a friendly greeting https://t.co/SM14tzNbTX — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 15, 2025

If Highsmith can’t go, the Steelers will again rely on Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer, who picked up his first NFL sack on Sunday, to replace him across from T.J. Watt. Watt has yet to register a sack this season, and if Highsmith misses time, it’ll allow teams to pay even more attention to Watt, so it’ll be important for Herbig and Sawyer to step up.

This is the second straight season Highsmith has suffered an injury early in the season. A groin injury in Week 3 cost him multiple weeks last season, and now we’ll wait and see how long Highsmith is out with the ankle injury. Pittsburgh’s early bye week could also be influencing its decision to not put him on IR, as he would have to miss four games, knocking him out for Week 3, Week 4, Week 6 and Week 7 due to the Week 5 bye.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Highsmith is able to return after the bye. Even if he misses four weeks, the decision not to put him on IR means he doesn’t have to miss five weeks and four games. DL Isaiahh Loudermilk also suffered a high-ankle sprain against Seattle, and Tomlin will likely have an update on him as well tomorrow.