Puttin’ On The Blitz: Another Prominent Steelers Defender Hints At More Pressure Packages In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to get by without blitzing much last year, and it didn’t work out the way they planned. Although not necessarily a reaction to those results, it sounds like the plan is very different this year. Over the past month or so, several of the team’s most important defenders have strongly hinted at more blitzes coming.

Just recently, for example, ILB Patrick Queen invoked the moniker associated with those pressure packages. “They call it ‘Blitzburgh’ for a reason and we’re getting back to that”, he said. “I’m excited”. The Steelers shared that quote on social media, amplifying the idea. Of course, Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin have nothing to do with their social media.

But it’s also only the latest example, with Alex Highsmith saying nearly the same thing roughly a month ago. “We’ve got a lot of guys on the back end who have been, who are good blitzers”, he said. “Just getting more accustomed, adjusted to our defense. We’re Blitzburgh for a reason, so we’ve got a lot of blitz packages”.

And one of those guys on the back end is Jalen Ramsey, who has talked about campaigning to Tomlin to be part of the Steelers’ blitz packages. Ramsey only has three sacks in nine NFL seasons, but they’ve all come since 2022.

The Steelers have successfully used the blitz before. Although almost everybody would prefer to create pressure with four rushers, sometimes it’s just not realistic. And when you have players who can blitz effectively, it’s wise to use their skill sets.

They have in the past with players like Mike Hilton and Vince Williams and going back to Troy Polamalu. And you can create a lot more confusion by disguising who will be where, and what they will do. The Steelers love to create confusion before the snap, and blitzing is a part of that. After all, surprise is a crucial part of the success of a blitz.

With so many prominent players talking about it, it will be interesting to see what happens Sunday. How much will the Steelers blitz the Jets and QB Justin Fields, an elite mobile quarterback? Inevitably, they will have different plans and packages week to week, but what will the first look show us?

The Steelers have finished outside the top 10 in sacks for three straight seasons, repeatedly falling short of a 50-sack mark that seemed to have become their standard. That isn’t necessarily tied to a drop in blitz rate. But the reality is the Steelers aren’t generating as much pressure as they want, so now with the personnel to blitz effectively, it’s only sensible that they would take advantage of it.