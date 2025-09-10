Pryor: Back Tightness Limited Aaron Rodgers’ Mobility During Jets Game

Aaron Rodgers exceeded expectations in Week 1 with a four-touchdown performance against the New York Jets. But the number of hits he took throughout the game should be a red alarm bell for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took some responsibility for the number of hits he took, but in doing so demonstrated why it’s a problem to begin with.

“I don’t think I was moving that well, so I think I ran kind of into at least one or two sacks,” Rodgers said Wednesday via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X. “I gotta do a better job of using my legs. I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn’t moving the way I usually like to move. I thought the protection was good for most of the game.”

When asked what was preventing him from moving to his full potential, Rodgers said “I was a little tight.” According to Pryor that was in reference to his back.

Aaron Rodgers said his back was tight on Sunday, which kept him from moving how he typically moves. He said he ran into 1-2 sacks. "I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move." pic.twitter.com/hVf8kmQKOD — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 10, 2025

The body starts to break down for most players in their mid-30s. Rodgers is already pushing the upper limits by playing at 41 years old. That he wasn’t able to move around that well in Week 1 is a bit alarming, made even worse by the fact that he was hit as much as he was. That can compound any issues with his body over the course of a 17-game season.

Back tightness doesn’t necessarily mean Rodgers has an injury. It’s possible he is already feeling better and just woke up with a slight tweak in his back that day. If it is a minor injury, the Steelers have to list it on their injury report. The first injury report of the week will surface later today.

Rodgers took seven total quarterback hits, including four sacks. Some of those were pretty violent hits, too. He is on an unsustainable pace of 119 QB hits and 68 sacks taken in 17 games. He would struggle to stay healthy under those circumstances at 25, let alone 41.

He wasn’t a complete statue with some off-platform throws outside the pocket on the run, but there were moments in play-action where his movements looked labored.

It’s never been more important for the Steelers to keep Rodgers upright, especially if he can’t move to his full potential.