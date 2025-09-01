‘Protect Aaron And Run The Football:’ Broderick Jones Vows To Uphold Steelers’ Standard

Keep Aaron Rodgers upright and open running lanes. For Broderick Jones, it’s that simple. Even if it won’t always be that easy. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ young but talented offensive line can begin showing its growth Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. For headline acquisitions like WR DK Metcalf, RB Kaleb Johnson, TE Jonnu Smith, and Rodgers to show their value, the front five must do their job. And do it well.

“Protect Aaron Rodgers and run the football,” Jones told reporters Monday following practice via the team website. “We going to uphold that standard and continue moving on that train.”

A standard Pittsburgh’s struggled to meet in recent years. Though the Steelers have been run focused and put up numbers in volume, efficiency hasn’t been there. Since 2022, Pittsburgh ranks just 24th in average (4.1 YPC), 12th in yards (6,249), and tied 13th in touchdowns (46) despite ranking fifth with 1,520 attempts. In short-yardage situations, the Steelers have been among the league’s worst offenses. First-down success hasn’t been any stronger.

Last year, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were sacked a combined 49 times. Some blame doesn’t fall on the offensive line, but the unit had its faults, including Jones as he struggled through a difficult sophomore season. Rodgers can’t hit the ground that often. Big hits early last season forced him to play through knee injuries that hampered his productivity as the Jets’ season fell into a black hole.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line features a trio of second-year players (Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Troy Fautanu), one third-year starter (Jones), and one true veteran in left guard Isaac Seumalo. A unit full of high picks and high expectations. A group equally likely to finish top 10 as it is bottom 10 across the league. If the group doesn’t make strides, Jones could be replaced by 2026, and offensive line coach Pat Meyer won’t return.

But all the focus is on the Jets. A talented defense featuring first-rounder Will McDonald IV, New York’s potential Plan B after Pittsburgh leaped them for Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets feature a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn, who is capable of scheming up plenty of chaos for a Steelers team playing on the road. Even should Jones and company pass this initial test, there’s plenty more that await the rest of the year.