‘Promised Them A Sweet Bye Week:’ Tomlin Provided Extra Incentive For Steelers

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings, the team moved to 3-1 on the season. They have an early bye in Week 5. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that he promised the team an easy bye week if they pulled off the win over Minnesota.

“I promised them a sweet bye week if we got the business done. So I probably have to fulfill that promise. There won’t probably be a lot of work in the week that lies ahead. But we’ll get us a good bonus Monday, man, and a good week’s work coming out of it. But they’re deserving of that, and as I mentioned, it’s probably appropriate because we have a lot of people down,” Tomlin said in his postgame press conference via the team’s YouTube channel.

With the team’s travel to and from Ireland, it makes sense to have a light week to help everyone adjust and recover. On top of the travel, the Steelers are a banged-up group. Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay left the game (although they eventually returned) against Minnesota, as did Brandin Echols. That secondary has already been down CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers have several productive players hampered by injury. Minimizing the work during the bye week will help with health. The team also deserves a little break with a 3-1 start. It hasn’t been pretty, although they did look better in multiple facets today. Specifically, their run game and pass-rush have improved, and 3-1 is still a great start to the season.

It makes sense for them to have a lighter week this week, and then ramp up to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The ability to rest and rehab during the bye is crucial, especially with the Steelers having an early one. They’re going to play 13 straight games after the bye week, so using it as a chance to recuperate and get ready for the rest of the season is a good move by Tomlin.

The players earned it by taking care of business against the Vikings, and it’ll be a jovial flight back to Ireland. The team will release their practice schedule later today or early tomorrow, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers have multiple built-in days off this week.