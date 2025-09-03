‘Pressure’s On:’ Ray Fittipaldo Thinks 2025 Could Be Make-Or-Break Year For Teryl Austin

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense collapsed at the end of last season, and it led to speculation the team could move on from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Austin kept his job and got a retooled defense with the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay joining the Steelers, and 2025 now represents a make-or-break year for him, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Yeah, there’s a ton of pressure on not only Teryl Austin, but Mike Tomlin for the comments he made earlier this summer about this defense potentially doing historic things,” Fittipaldo said Wednesday, responding to a question of whether 2025 was make-or-break for Austin on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan.

“The pressure is going to be on Teryl Austin and of course it’s going to be on Mike Tomlin to produce better results. I think Austin’s going into the last year of his contract, so pressure’s on.”

Expectations for Pittsburgh’s defense are high. Not only did they get better in the secondary, but they improved their defensive line with the selection of Derrick Harmon, and while he won’t play Week 1, the run defense and defensive line play as a whole around Cam Heyward has to be better. It’s a veteran-laden group full of players who have the potential to be among the best in the league at their position.

If the defense struggles again, especially after the way last season ended, Austin’s tenure in Pittsburgh could be over. He has the benefit of working with Darius Slay when the two were in Detroit, and there’s still a lot of carryover from last season on defense. While it hasn’t always been perfect, up until the end of last season, Austin has at least gotten solid results out of the defense, which has helped carry the Steelers to the playoffs on numerous occasions.

Really, Austin just has to prove that last season was a fluke. One bad game defensively won’t cost him his job, but stringing bad games together, failing to get after the quarterback, and coaching a secondary rife with communication lapses would. With the veterans added and multiple All-Pros returning, the group should be much better than how it ended the 2024 season.

A strong year from the defense will be essential for the Steelers to return to the postseason, and Austin will need to spearhead that. If the defense is part of the reason why the Steelers don’t make the postseason, then the team could have a vacancy at defensive coordinator this offseason.