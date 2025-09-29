Positional Grades: Steelers Vs Vikings

It looked good for much of the afternoon in Dublin as the Pittsburgh Steelers were rolling in all three phases. Then in typical Steelers fashion, it turned into a heart-attack game late in the fourth quarter, one that Pittsburgh ultimately found a way to win.

Thanks to a fourth-down pass knockdown by safety DeShon Elliott, the Steelers held on for a thrilling 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings, moving to 3-1 entering their Week 5 bye.

Aaron Rodgers had a vintage day through the air, while DK Metcalf had the true breakout game many have been waiting for in a Steelers uniform. Kenneth Gainwell was outstanding in place of the injured Jaylen Warren, and the offensive line controlled the game for stretches. Defensively, the Steelers bruised and battered Carson Wentz and took the football away in big spots.

But they had to overcome Mike Tomlin’s coaching decisions in the fourth quarter.

A win is a win though. Let’s get to some grades.

QB — A-

He wasn’t asked to do a ton, but Aaron Rodgers made the right reads, thew some good balls and had a very effective day. Rodgers completed 18-of-22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. He didn’t attempt a pass beyond 20 yards down the field, but he largely didn’t have to.

Rodgers feasted in the quick game, put the Steelers in the right situations and played on time and within structure against the Vikings’ defense.

His only real misfire on the day was the miss to Ben Skowronek in the end zone on the drive that ultimately ended with the Steelers failing on 4th and goal. He’d like to have that one back.

RB — A

With Jaylen Warren inactive due to the knee injury that popped up late last week, the expectation was that the Steelers’ offense would struggle to run the football against Minnesota. Kenneth Gainwell had other plans.

Gainwell stepped into the starting lineup and put up a career-best performance. He rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and added another six receptions for 35 yards. He was decisive with the football, ran hard and looked very good behind a Steelers offensive line that really started to take over the game.

He did get stopped short on a 4th and goal and was stopped short on a 3rd and 1 forcing a late punt, so he’s not much of a short-yardage back. But he looked terrific throughout the game and proved the Steelers’ investment and belief in him in free agency were worthwhile.

Rookie Kaleb Johnson got some run in the win, too, rushing six times for 22 yards. He also dropped a pass out of the backfield. He had some nice moments, picking up 9 yards on one zone run. It was a good confidence builder for him.

WR — A

This is largely a DK Metcalf grade, because he was the only one who really produced on the day at receiver. Metcalf led the way with five receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was a thing of beauty as he caught a quick skinny post and raced 80 yards to the house.

The Steelers got him involved early and often, and he never looked back.

Calvin Austin III had just two catches for 13 yards before leaving with a shoulder injury. He did have an excellent block down the field on Metcalf’s touchdown, a score that doesn’t happen without Austin’s hustle and effort on the play.

Ben Skowronek had a nice penalty drawn for personal foul, flopping very well to draw a free 15 yards.

TE — B

Once the Steelers inserted Darnell Washington into the game and really leaned on him as a blocker, the run game took off. He’s the best blocking tight end in football, and he showed it on the international stage over and over again Sunday.

You’d like to see Washington get more work in the passing game, too, though he had three receptions for 20 yards. He was a real load to tackle when he had the football in his hands.

Jonnu Smith had just two catches for six yards and wasn’t much of a factor in the passing game. Neither was Pat Freiermuth, who didn’t see a single target on the afternoon. Connor Heyward had one rush for two yards, converting on a fun tush-push wrinkle from the Steelers. That play also drew another free 15 yards as Metcalf drew a personal foul on Dallas Turner.

OL — B+

Finally, the Steelers’ offensive line looked like the version many were expecting coming into the season. They were nasty up front in the run game, created a ton of movement and opened lanes left and right.

Broderick Jones played with an edge. When he does that, he’s at his best. He looked good on zone runs, climbing to the second level and really worked well in tandem with Isaac Seumalo in the run game. Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu started to get rolling in the run game, too. It all looked good.

Pass protection struggled at times, especially early. The Steelers blew an assignment and gave up an unblocked sack on the first snap from scrimmage and later miscommunicated on Minnesota’s other sack. But overall the offensive linemen handled the looks well and kept Rodgers upright.

They took over the game for stretches with the run game and really started to get after it. It was fun to see.

DL — A-

There was a lot of worry coming into the matchup about the Vikings’ run game with Jordan Mason, but the Steelers put the clamps on it, holding Minnesota to just 70 rushing yards on 20 carries. Mason rushed for just 57 yards on 16 carries and really didn’t look like himself after an early fumble.

The defensive line did well to control the point of attack in the run game. Rushing the passer, though, was where the linemen really made an impact. Keeanu Benton had 1.5 sacks and was a force up the middle.

Cameron Heyward and Derrick Harmon both tipped passes at the line of scrimmage that led to interceptions, with Harmon’s setting up DeShon Elliott’s INT, and Heyward’s helping T.J. Watt get his hands on the football. The numbers weren’t all that eye-opening on the stats sheet from the defensive linemen, but they were outstanding throughout the matchup.

LB — A

What a day for Nick Herbig and T.J. Watt off the edge.

In a big spot, the outside linebackers turned up the heat and made splash play after splash play, disrupting the game, being the force multipliers that they are.

Watt had five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and the interception. Herbig was just as good with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits. He forced Carson Wentz into intentional grounding late in the game, leading to a 10-second runoff.

Inside, Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson had impressive games too. Queen continues to be outstanding working downhill. He’s a great blitzer and he’s starting to trigger and play more aggressive against the run, looking like the linebacker the Steelers thought they were getting last year in free agency.

Queen finished with 11 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. He was everywhere on Sunday, and his confidence is through the roof. Wilson bounced back this week with 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a massive play chasing down Jordan Addison to tackle him inbounds at the end of an 81-yard catch and run, forcing Minnesota to drain more clock.

Cole Holcomb didn’t play much this week but had three tackles and had some good snaps against the run.

DB — C

It was great to see DeShon Elliott back in this one. He made an immediate impact, picking off a pass, recording a sack and giving the Steelers’ secondary a real edge once again. He’s a good communicator and can get guys lined up and in their roles quickly, and that showed.

Outside of him though, there were plenty of issues.

Jalen Ramsey had a nice moment early in the game with the fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown, but a quirky rule overturned the call. After that, he struggled in coverage and injured his hamstring. He got lost on a late touchdown to Zavier Scott and wasn’t himself.

Darius Slay had some struggles, too. And he was dealing with an injury as well. Brandin Echols went down with an injury late in the game, leaving the Steelers really thin at corner. James Pierre nearly called game on the final drive but was ruled out of bounds after what initially looked like a great interception.

At safety, Chuck Clark was a mess late in the game. He blew an assignment on the Addison catch and run, but he did force that initial fumble on Mason on the first drive. Juan Thornhill had some decent moments, too, including breaking up a pass in the red zone after the Addison play to force a fourth down.

Special Teams — B-

Chris Boswell connected on 1-of-2 field goals and all three extra points on the day, but that blocked 30-yard field goal has to be frustrating for him. Pat Freiermuth had his hand knocked down in protection, giving Isaiah Rodgers a lane to turn the corner and block the field goal.

Punter Corliss Waitman averaged 48.7 yards on three punts, but his final punt of the day was a bit strange. He just boomed the ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback, rather than trying to pin the Vikings deep before their final drive of the game. Of course, the Steelers might have been playing to avoid any return, but it was still strange to just accept a 19-yard swing like that.

In the return game, the Steelers didn’t get anything out of Calvin Austin III. He had a 12-yard punt return to set up the offense near midfield, but that was about it. In the kick return game there’s just nothing happening. Trey Sermon and Kenneth Gainwell averaged 25 yards on a combined four returns. No real juice there right now.

Ben Skowronek had an awesome play in punt coverage, making a huge tackle on Myles Price, while drawing a block-in-the-back penalty.