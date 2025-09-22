Positional Grades: Steelers At Patriots

You don’t get style points in the NFL, and the Pittsburgh Steelers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday in their 21-14 win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Steelers ended a 16-year drought in New England, winning the first game up there since the 2008 season.

Pittsburgh’s offense showed signs of life early before getting stuck in the mud for large portions of the rest of the game. Fortunately, the much-maligned defense stood up in a big way, forcing five — count ’em, five! — turnovers in the win, keeping points off the board in big spots.

It wasn’t pretty whatsoever, but the Steelers found a way to win and largely emerged healthy from the tight battle in a place they rarely have success in.

Let’s get to some grades.

QB — C-

A rough performance from Aaron Rodgers, who struggled with accuracy and really wasn’t stepping into many throws throughout the game. But he made one big throw when it mattered most, lofting the ball to Calvin Austin III for the 17-yard game-winning touchdown on a perfectly executed back-shoulder throw.

While he completed 16-of-23 passes and had two touchdowns, Rodgers threw for just 139 yards, didn’t have much success pushing the ball down the field, and threw a brutal interception to open the second half. His touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in the first quarter moved him ahead of Brett Favre and into sole possession of fourth place in all-time NFL passing TDs, but that was the only real noteworthy play from him.

He still has a great arm, but he’s not stepping into his throws and doesn’t seem to trust his offensive line, and rightfully so. He was hard on himself after the win, stating he didn’t have a good game, and he didn’t. But he made a big throw when it mattered most, and the Steelers need to build off that.

RB — B

After splitting backfield time in the first two weeks with Kenneth Gainwell, the Steelers finally leaned on Jaylen Warren to be their bell cow. The final number aren’t all that impressive — 47 rushing yards on 18 carries — but he was good on the first drive of the game and really helped the Steelers put together a game-winning touchdown drive.

He’s a hard runner, one who attacks downhill quickly, bursting through gaps and making life hard on defenders. He doesn’t go down on first contact, either. Warren also added 34 receiving yards on five receptions and had a huge catch and run on a screen pass on the game-winning drive.

Gainwell had just five touches in the game, but he did score a touchdown on a 1-yard toss, running through a pair of tacklers to get into the end zone. On those five touches he had 26 yards. That’s a better day of production, and around five touches a game is perfect for him.

WR — C+

The Steelers just aren’t utilizing DK Metcalf all that well. It’s a lot of quick-game stuff, and he’s not challenging defenses down the field. Though he made a great catch on a Rodgers 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Steelers an early 14-0 lead and had a nice 15-yard catch and run on the opening drive of the game, the Steelers need more from Metcalf.

He’s saying all the right things right now, but the Steelers have to utilize him down the field more. When they did take a shot to him deep, he drew a pass interference penalty, which is encouraging.

Calvin Austin III leading the Steelers in receiving with three catches for 34 yards, and the 17-yard touchdown was a thing of beauty. He ran a nice route and made a great adjustment to haul in the touchdown pass. He and Rodgers have some strong chemistry going, which is very encouraging.

There needs to be more here besides these two. That was the concerning thing all offseason, and two weeks in a row it’s been all Metcalf or Austin.

TE — C

Outside of Jonnu Smith’s 21-yard catch in the middle of the field, the tight ends didn’t do much of anything in the win over the Patriots. Smith finished with three receptions for 23 yards and had a fumble that nearly cost the Steelers.

Pat Freiermuth had just one catch for six yards and felt the wrath of Rodgers in the first half after he failed to sit in a zone on a scramble drill and took himself out of position.

Darnell Washington made a nice impact as an in-line blocker and drew a key pass interference penalty in the end zone to set up Gainwell’s 1-yard touchdown. But the tight ends need to make more of an impact, kind of like Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper did on the other side for the Patriots.

OL — C-

The offensive line had flashes of strong play, especially early in the game. They got after the Patriots’ defensive front, and guys like Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick were moving bodies in the run game.

But then it all disappeared for long stretches. The pass protection faltered, too. Rodgers wasn’t sacked on the day (though one with a fumble was negated by a penalty), but he was hit three other times and had to get rid of the ball quickly due to consistent pressure.

Even in the run game the Steelers’ offensive line struggled to get hats on guys, especially in the second and third quarters, leaving guys free to clog lanes and get to the running backs. Fortunately, it turned around on the final drive and helped the Steelers execute and pick up the win.

It needs to be so much better though. They’re growing and jelling. Patience is required, even if it’s frustrating to watch.

DL — B+

Heck of a day for Cameron Heyward. He continues to play some very good football early in the season, and he took it up a notch on Sunday in Foxboro. Heyward finished with six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a tipped pass that led to an interception in the end zone.

He was a force all day and took advantage of favorable matchups on the left side of the Patriots’ OL against a pair of rookies.

Speaking of rookies, Derrick Harmon had a nice debut, playing 35 snaps in the win. He recorded his first NFL sack, played the run well and generated plenty of pressure. I can’t wait to check out his performance on the All-22 early in the week.

Keeanu Benton continues to struggle, recording just one tackle against the Patriots. He had a bad offsides penalty, too and really wasn’t all that impactful against the run, getting pushed around at times. I thought Yahya Black had a nice bounce back after some struggles against the Seahawks, finishing with two tackles, and I was even pleased with some of the snaps that DeMarvin Leal provided up front.

I didn’t notice Daniel Ekuale much, but the Steelers held Patriots running backs to 74 rushing yards on 22 carries. That’s encouraging.

LB — A-

No Alex Highsmith, no problem. Nick Herbig had a monster day, generating four quarterback hits, forcing a Drake Maye fumble, and consistently producing pressure on the afternoon. He had a sack of his own, too, and was outstanding right from the start.

T.J. Watt had two sacks in the win and forced a fumble. When he was given opportunities to get after the quarterback he made plays time and time again, wrecking the right side of the Patriots’ offensive line. It was great to see Watt get back to his dominant ways.

Inside, I still have some concerns. Patrick Queen was really good working downhill and continues to be an impactful blitzer, but he’s still struggling in coverage and defensive communication remains a mess. That’s on him. Payton Wilson didn’t start the game and though he had a fumble recovery in the end zone, he had some miscommunications, too. Still, he finished with seven tackles.

Cole Holcomb got the start and forced a fumble early in the game, which was great to see in his return to the starting lineup. He finished with six tackles and gave the Steelers a real boost as a run defender.

DB — B

This week, it was another new face making a major impact. Brandin Echols had a strong game, picking off a pass in the end zone at the end of the first half to keep points off the board. Later, he clinched the Steelers’ win with a 4th-and-1 tackle, sticking Pop Douglas short of the sticks and making a remarkable tackle in space.

Echols did have one pass interference penalty called on him, but that seemed more OPI than anything, and it’s puzzling it was called DPI.

Darius Slay had a fumble recovery and later a key pass breakup in the first half, but he was dinged up and slowed throughout the game. The Patriots rarely threw at Jalen Ramsey, leading to him having just one tackle on the day.

At safety, Jabrill Peppers had a huge day in his revenge game against the Patriots, recording six tackles and forcing a fumble. He was all over the place and really gives the Steelers great communication and toughness in the secondary. Juan Thornhill added six tackles, too.

Chuck Clark had a really tough day. He dropped two would-be interceptions, which is why he’s a defensive back and not a receiver. He played some sound football with six tackles, but he needs to be tighter in zone coverage in the middle of the field.

James Pierre got some run in the secondary when Slay was banged up, and it led to the Patriots attacking him. This team needs to get healthy in the secondary, and fast.

Special Teams — A-

Chris Boswell wasn’t called on all day for a FG attempt, which was surprising, especially with the Steelers on the right side of midfield at one point in the second half. He did connect on all three extra points.

Punter Corliss Waitman had a really strong day. He averaged 42.3 yards on four punts, downing three of them inside the Patriots’ 20-yard line, including one at the 6.

Kenneth Gainwell had a 27-yard kickoff return, giving the Steelers positive field position, while coverage units were strong. Encouraging bounce back from Danny Smith’s units, even with an Echols holding penalty on the Patriots’ lone punt.