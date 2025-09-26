‘Playing Way Too Many Snaps:’ Watt Urges Steelers’ Defense To Get Off Field Sooner

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense hasn’t done much time watching from the sidelines. Through three games, they have been far busier than the offense. A trend T.J. Watt hopes to break abroad.

“Getting off the field on third downs is a huge emphasis,” Watt told reporters Friday after arriving in Ireland courtesy of the team’s website. “And just minimizing the length of these drives. We’re just playing way too many snaps right now.”

Pittsburgh has lost the time of possession battle and snap count in all three games. In total, the Steelers’ defense has been on the field for 206 total snaps this season, including penalties. Compare that to their offense logging just 175 snaps. A 31-snap difference that effectively has Pittsburgh’s defense playing an extra half-game than the offense. By comparison, the Steelers’ defense took the field for just 166 snaps through the first three games of 2024 to start the season 3-0.

That disparity was clearest in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots. Despite forcing five turnovers, Pittsburgh was out-snapped 71-49. This season, New England’s the only NFL team to turn the ball over 5-plus times and run 70-plus plays. It only happened once in the league all of last season.

Better performance on both sides of the ball will bring the numbers into Pittsburgh’s favor. Defensively, the Steelers must be a better job of getting off the field on third down. Pittsburgh ranks 28nd in third down defense and have allowed critical conversions on third-and-long. In Week Three, New England finished 4-of-5 on fourth downs, extending drives despite great chances for the Steelers to get off the field.

Offensively, an inability to run the ball coupled with their own third down woes, 22nd at under 40-percent, will extend drives and force the defense to take the field less often.

“Everybody doing their job and playing good football on the front end, the back end, and we feed off of each other,” Watt said of the fix needed. “So that’s important to remember.”

Metric or imperial system, the Steelers’ defensive number must come down Sunday in Dublin.