‘Playing Like The Starter He Is’: Nick Herbig Providing ‘Energy Boost’ To Steelers, Cam Heyward Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it a point of emphasis in recent years to build up depth at outside linebacker. Behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, they have drafted the likes of Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer over the last three years.

So far this season, injuries have tested that depth. Herbig and Sawyer have stepped up in place of Highsmith, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. Sawyer had to play in Week 1, too, as Herbig dealt with a hamstring injury. They’ve been fortunate to have the depth.

It’s not just serviceable depth, either. With Herbig, the Steelers have a legitimate starting talent, one that team captain and star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward raved about Thursday ahead of the Ireland matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s a role where you are usually the third outside linebacker, but stepping in playing like the starter he is, it’s been awesome,” Heyward said of Herbig, according to video via Steelers.com. “He provides an energy boost. He’s getting solid in the run game, and it just benefits the group.”

When the Steelers are fully healthy at OLB, Herbig is the No. 3. He’ll play limited snaps and primarily see the field in pass rush situations. He’ll rotate in for three-OLB sets with Watt and Highsmith, like the Steelers showed early in the Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks, before Highsmith’s injury.

But now, with Highsmith shelved, Herbig is the guy opposite Watt. Against New England in Week 3, Herbig dominated. In 61 snaps against the Patriots, Herbig led the Steelers with six pressures and recorded a sack. He was a force from start to finish, and is now up to 10 pressures on the season in just 67 pass rush reps.

Though his playing time is typically limited, Herbig impacts games over and over again. On any other team, he’s a consistent starter and a highly-touted pass rusher. He’s becoming that in Pittsburgh, especially as he gets more snaps and continues making plays.

His play is a major shot in the arm for the Steelers, and he continues to perfect his pass-rushing craft. In the process, he’s also becoming a better run defender. He grades out at just a 61.4 as a run defender from PFF, but that’s a major improvement through two games, especially when compared to the 47.0 grade he received last season.

That energy boost is starting to become a more consistent, sustained level of success. That’s a credit to Herbig’s development and fit within the Steelers’ defense.