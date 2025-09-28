PFF Week 4 Grades: DK Metcalf, James Pierre Lead The Way

It was closer than it should’ve been, but the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 3-1 with a 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. One of Pittsburgh’s touchdowns came on an 80-yard pass to DK Metcalf. Unsurprisingly, Metcalf was PFF’s highest-graded Steeler on a day that he hauled in five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus Offensive Grades vs. Vikings

1. WR DK Metcalf – 91.0

2. OG Isaac Seumalo – 88.2

3. OG Mason McCormick – 83.3

4. RB Kenneth Gainwell – 80.8

5. OG Spencer Anderson – 79.6

Pro Football Focus Defensive Grades vs. Vikings

1. CB James Pierre – 89,3

2. LB Cole Holcomb – 87.3

3. S DeShon Elliott – 82.1

4. OLB Jack Sawyer – 76.5

5. OLB Nick Herbig – 73.8

Holcomb only played 10 snaps. OLB T.J. Watt finished sixth with a 73.7 grade while CB Jalen Ramsey was seventh with a 71.7 grade. It was another big day for Watt, who had a sack and an interception. After a slow start to the season and a tough end last year, Watt seems to be back to his game-wrecking self.

Pierre deserves credit for helping keep the Steelers afloat amid a wave of secondary injuries. Brandin Echols, Ramsey, and Darius Slay all left the game at various times due to injury. Pierre filled in and played well. He nearly had the game-clinching interception, but couldn’t stay in bounds. Meanwhile, Elliott had an interception in his return from injury, while Herbig had 1.5 sacks.

Offensively, the line had a good day creating lanes for Gainwell. While they allowed two first-half sacks, the pass protection wasn’t an issue overall. The Steelers used a jumbo package with Anderson as the extra tight end, and he logged 19 snaps on a day where the Steelers ran the ball effectively.

Once again, QB Aaron Rodgers received a lower grade than he seemed to deserve. Rodgers finished the day 18-22 for 200 yards and a touchdown. While he fumbled on a scramble, it was recovered by the Steelers. Rodgers’ overall grade was a 58.1, with just a 64.6 passing grade. C Zach Frazier was the sixth-highest rated Steeler on offense with a 70.4 overall grade.

Both Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones received poor grades, however, dragging down the offensive line as a whole. Fautanu had the second-lowest offensive grade on the team, just slightly ahead of RB Kaleb Johnson (47.5), with a 50.0 grade. Jones received a 54.0 grade.

It was also a strong day for DL Keeanu Benton. He had a bounce-back game after a rough start to the season. Benton earned a 67.3 grade while FS Juan Thornhill was behind him with a 66.1 grade.

Benton finished the day with four tackles and 1.5 sacks.

It was a good day for the Steelers overall. They beat a good Vikings team, and there weren’t too many poor individual performances to note. The PFF grades largely reflect that, and the Steelers will happily head into their bye week at 3-1.