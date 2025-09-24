PFF Offensive Line Rankings: Despite Better Performance, Steelers Drop One Spot

Pro Football Focus has released its offensive line rankings ahead of Week 4. The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped one spot to No. 22. It was a strong week for Pittsburgh’s offensive line, as four of Pittsburgh’s six-highest offensive grades belonged to offensive linemen. Still, the group dropped ahead of the Steelers’ Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

OT Broderick Jones, who drew criticism from former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on the most recent episode of his Footbahlin’ podcast, allowed three pressures and had three additional losses in pass protection. He received a 32.8 pass-blocking grade, which likely contributed to the group’s drop. On the flipside, OG Isaac Seumalo was PFF’s third-highest rated guard thanks to an 88.7 run-blocking grade.

The Steelers’ offensive line has been shaky all season, but it didn’t allow a sack in Week 3. The run blocking was good on the team’s opening drive, but overall, it could’ve been better, and even though they didn’t allow a sack, there still needs to be improvement in pass blocking. It’s early in the season so there’s time to turn things around, and it’s a good sign that every offensive lineman outside of Jones graded well in Week 3.

Jones has been a major liability so far this season, and if his performance doesn’t turn around soon, the Steelers may need to consider a change. A left tackle continually allowing pressure with 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers at quarterback isn’t going to be a winning formula, and Jones has to show some sort of improvement.

PFF has Zach Frazier as Pittsburgh’s best offensive lineman so far, and while Frazier hasn’t taken the step forward to become a truly dominant center that some were expecting this season, his 70.8 pass-blocking grade ranks eighth among all centers.

The Steelers are going up against one of PFF’s best offensive lines this week, with the Minnesota Vikings ranked No. 8. The Vikings will be down LG Donovan Jackson, but C Ryan Kelly may return, and the Vikings could potentially kick his replacement, Michael Jurgens, over to guard. Jurgens has the third-best rate with a negative grade on just 5.4% of run plays. LT Christian Darrisaw returned to action for the Vikings in Week 3, and Darrisaw is one of the best offensive tackles in the league. His matchup against Nick Herbig will be one to watch.