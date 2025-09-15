PFF Grades Highlight Steelers’ Offensive Struggles In Week 2

Pro Football Focus’ grades for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks were released on Monday morning, and they highlighted just how much the Steelers’ offense struggled in Week 2. While the defensive grades weren’t great, the offensive grades really stood out for their low marks. RB Jaylen Warren led the way on offense with a 77.7 overall grade, the only player on that side of the ball to finish above a 70.

Warren was the catalyst for most of Pittsburgh’s offensive success. He had the play of the game with a 65-yard catch and run, but the offense couldn’t take advantage, as a bad decision by WR Calvin Austin III on a scramble drill led to an Aaron Rodgers interception in the end zone. Warren also added 48 yards on 14 carries to go along with four catches for 86 yards.

Zach Frazier was the Steelers’ second-highest graded offensive player with a 66.2, the only starting offensive lineman with a grade above a 60.0. DK Metcalf had a 66.6 grade, while Darnell Washington had a 63.1. Of players who played over five snaps, Aaron Rodgers was fifth on offense with a 62.3 grade.

The offensive line struggles were magnified yet again with both offensive tackles grading poorly. Broderick Jones finished with a 47.9 overall grade, slightly worse than his tackle partner, Troy Fautanu (50.1). Veteran OG Isaac Seumalo, usually a strong spot on the offensive line, had a 53.5, while Mason McCormick finished with a 58.1.

It was a bad day for Pittsburgh’s offense. Play-action didn’t work as well as it did in Week 1, Rodgers was under constant pressure, and the running game never got going. The Steelers managed just 267 total yards, of which Warren’s catch-and-run accounted for 24.3%. The team also got a 13-yard run by RB Kenneth Gainwell in garbage time, which inflated the overall total.

The defense wasn’t good either on Sunday, and that’s reflected in the poor grades for LBs Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. Wilson finished with a 46.6 overall grade, with Queen not much better (52.8). Both played through injury/illness, as Queen briefly left the game with a rib injury and Wilson vomited on the field. Still, it hasn’t been a good start for those two, and it’s led to a lot of Pittsburgh’s problems defending the run.

On the positive side, DL Cam Heyward bounced back after a bit of a rough Week 1, leading the way for the Steelers defensively with an 82.7 overall grade. Heyward finished the game with five tackles and a pass defensed. Nick Herbig (73.9 overall grade), T.J. Watt (72.7), Cole Holcomb (71.7) and Jack Sawyer (71.4 grade and his first career sack) rounded out the top five for the Steelers. Additionally, S Chuck Clark and CBs Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey all came in above a 65.0.

Clark’s safety partner, Juan Thornhill, didn’t have a good day with a 39.9 grade, and that’s a concern given that Thornhill is a starter. His performance will need to be cleaned up going forward.

On special teams, Chris Boswell was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal tries and finished with a 72.8 grade.

The Steelers need to be better in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Sunday was as bad as a game can get at times in all phases, and this is a team that can’t afford to struggle as much as the Steelers did if they have expectations of making the playoffs in a loaded AFC.